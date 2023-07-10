EA’s Black Panther game: Everything we know so far

EA’s new development studio Cliffhanger Games is building a single-player Black Panther game; here’s everything we know, so far.

Marvel Games has multiple projects in development with various third-party partners. Of course, Insomniac has teams hard at work on producing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a Wolverine-starring adventure.

Meanwhile, Amy Hennig’s crew at Skydance Media is working on a narrative-driven experience set during World War 2. This particular title will feature the likes of Captain America and Black Panther (specifically, T’Challa’s grandfather).

Article continues after ad

And Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio announced a single-player Iron Man game in 2022. That’s not the only EA-owned team making a Marvel-branded game. The newly opened Cliffhanger Games just teased its Black Panther project, so here’s everything we know about it, thus far.

EA unveils a single-player Black Panther game

In celebrating the 57th anniversary of Black Panther’s first appearance, Electronic Arts announced a new interactive experience starring the hero of Wakanda.

The project is currently in the nascent phases of production, but fans can expect a third-person, single-player game.

Article continues after ad

EA’s press release further teased the following: “Our mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther.”

Walt Disney Co. Black Panther (2018)

Which studio is developing EA’s Black Panther game?

The adventure will be produced by Cliffhanger Games, a new AAA development house based out of Seattle.

Former Monolith Productions VP and Studio Head Kevin Stephens leads Cliffhanger, an interesting choice given that he oversaw the development of other licensed titles like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Article continues after ad

Industry veterans with credits on Call of Duty, God of War, and Halo Infinite have already joined the burgeoning crew.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In a statement, Stephens wrote: “We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game.”

Marvel

No, the Black Panther title does not have a due date. In fact, as of writing, EA and Cliffhanger have yet to so much as tease a potential launch window.

Article continues after ad

Since development is still in the early days, it’s likely this particular Marvel game won’t hit store shelves for several years.

Story details for EA’s Black Panther game

There’s currently no word on which direction Cliffhanger will take the plot. Even who will don the title of the Black Panther remains a mystery. Might T’Challa serve as the Wakandan protector, or someone else?

That much isn’t clear; however, EA’s press release did note that Cliffhanger plans on telling an “original” story. As such, a direct adaptation of a particular comic arc or movie narrative seems unlikely.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything that’s publicly known about the Black Panther project thus far. We’ll be sure to update this hub when more information hits the web.