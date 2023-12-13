Eyes of Wakanda: Everything we know

Marvel has been coming out with numerous animated material as of late, so here’s everything we know about the series Eyes of Wakanda.

While Marvel has been considered somewhat hit or miss lately, one hero that has mostly seen critical success is the Black Panther.

Now, fans will be able to return to the wonderful world of Wakanda with an upcoming animated series, Eyes of Wakanda.

But what will the show be about, and when will it be coming out? Read on, and we’ll tell you everything we know about the series so far.

While there is no official release date, Eyes of Wakanda’s premiere is set to be sometime in 2024.

The series, like other Marvel projects, will release onto the streaming platform Disney+.

The series was first hinted at back in February 2021, when news spread that a Wakanda-based MCU project was in development with Ryan Coogler, the filmmaker behind the Black Panther movies.

Eyes of Wakanda was then officially announced this month during a special preview screening of What If…? Season 2.

We will update this space as soon as we learn new information.

What will Eyes of Wakanda be about?

The synopsis for Eyes of Wakanda is as follows: “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

The show will follow certain Wakandan warriors, who venture out from their isolated country in search of vibranium artifacts. The series will feature Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, currently the leader of the Dora Milaje, as the show will reportedly serve as an origin story for her character.

