All Disney Villains skins in Fortnite and how to get them

Josh Taylor
Disney Villains Fortnite skins collection.Epic Games

The Disney Villains skin collection has been released in Fortnite as part of Fortnitemares 2024, including Outfits and cosmetic bundles for Captain Hook, Cruella De Vil, and Maleficent.

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event kicked off on October 12 with Epic’s 31.40 update. This has scattered festive decorations across the island, added the Freaky Fields POI, NPC bosses, new and returning weapons, quests, and more.

For the occasion, Epic has also been introducing several brand-new Fortnitemares skins that feature both Epic original Outfits and well-known characters from popular franchises. Throughout the event, more have been implemented, and now the Disney Villains skins have joined Fortnite.

Disney Villains release date

Fortnite’s Disney Villains skins was released into Fortnite on October 19 at 8 PM ET.

You have until October 28 at 8 PM ET to buy the skins or bundle from the in-game shop and add it to your Locker. Epic has not stated whether any of these Disney items will be made available again after this date.

How to get Disney Villains skins

To get the Disney Villains skins in Fortnite, you must purchase the individual Outfits for 1,800 or 2,000 V-Bucks, or the complete bundle for 3,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

Captain Hook is the most expensive character to unlock at 2,000 V-Bucks, while Cruella De Vil and Maleficent are a bit cheaper at 1,800 V-Bucks. The individual skin options contain their Outfits, as well as various exclusive themed cosmetics.

Here’s a breakdown of every Disney Villains skin and bundle in Fortnite and their prices:

Disney Villains bundle

Price: 3,800 V-Bucks

  • Disney Villains 13 item bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop.
  • Every item included in the Disney Villains Bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Here’s everything included when you buy the Disney Villains bundle:

  • Captain Hook skin
  • Captain Hook LEGO skin style
  • Maleficent skin
  • Maleficent LEGO skin style
  • Cruella De Vil skin
  • Cruella De Vil LEGO skin style
  • Hook’s Flag Back Bling
  • Captain’s Fool Pickaxe
  • Tick-Tock Emote
  • Maleficent’s Raven Back Bling
  • Maleficent’s Scepter Pickaxe
  • Haute Handbag Back Bling
  • De Vil’s Grille Pickaxe

Captain Hook

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks

  • Captain Hook skin in Fortnite.
  • Captain Hook LEGO skin style in Fortnite.
  • Hook's Flag Back Bling for Captain Hook in Fortnite.
  • Captain's Foil Pickaxe in Fortnite.
  • Tick-Tock Captain Hook's Emote in Fortnite.

Here’s everything included when you buy the Captain Hook skin:

  • Captain Hook skin
  • Captain Hook LEGO skin style
  • Hook’s Flag Back Bling
  • Captain’s Fool Pickaxe
  • Tick-Tock Emote

Cruella De Vil

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks

  • Cruella De Vil skin and cosmetic items in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.
  • Cruella De Vil LEGO skin style in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.
  • Haute Handbag Back Bling for Cruella De Vil in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.
  • De Vil's Grille Pickaxe for Cruella De Vil in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.

Here’s everything included when you buy the Cruella De Vil skin:

  • Cruella De Vil skin
  • Cruella De Vil LEGO skin style
  • Haute Handbag Back Bling
  • De Vil’s Grille Pickaxe

Maleficent

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks

  • Maleficent skin and items in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.
  • Maleficent LEGO skin style in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.
  • Maleficent's Raven Back Bling in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.
  • Maleficent Scepter Pickaxe in Fortnite as part of the Disney Villains collection.

Here’s everything included when you buy the Maleficent skin:

  • Maleficent skin
  • Maleficent LEGO skin style
  • Maleficent’s Raven Back Bling
  • Maleficent’s Scepter Pickaxe

That’s all there is to know about how to get all the Disney Villains skins in Fortnite.

