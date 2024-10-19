All Disney Villains skins in Fortnite and how to get them

The Disney Villains skin collection has been released in Fortnite as part of Fortnitemares 2024, including Outfits and cosmetic bundles for Captain Hook, Cruella De Vil, and Maleficent.

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event kicked off on October 12 with Epic’s 31.40 update. This has scattered festive decorations across the island, added the Freaky Fields POI, NPC bosses, new and returning weapons, quests, and more.

For the occasion, Epic has also been introducing several brand-new Fortnitemares skins that feature both Epic original Outfits and well-known characters from popular franchises. Throughout the event, more have been implemented, and now the Disney Villains skins have joined Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Disney Villains skins was released into Fortnite on October 19 at 8 PM ET.

You have until October 28 at 8 PM ET to buy the skins or bundle from the in-game shop and add it to your Locker. Epic has not stated whether any of these Disney items will be made available again after this date.

How to get Disney Villains skins

To get the Disney Villains skins in Fortnite, you must purchase the individual Outfits for 1,800 or 2,000 V-Bucks, or the complete bundle for 3,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

Captain Hook is the most expensive character to unlock at 2,000 V-Bucks, while Cruella De Vil and Maleficent are a bit cheaper at 1,800 V-Bucks. The individual skin options contain their Outfits, as well as various exclusive themed cosmetics.

Here’s a breakdown of every Disney Villains skin and bundle in Fortnite and their prices:

Disney Villains bundle

Price: 3,800 V-Bucks





Here’s everything included when you buy the Disney Villains bundle:

Captain Hook skin

Captain Hook LEGO skin style

Maleficent skin

Maleficent LEGO skin style

Cruella De Vil skin

Cruella De Vil LEGO skin style

Hook’s Flag Back Bling

Captain’s Fool Pickaxe

Tick-Tock Emote

Maleficent’s Raven Back Bling

Maleficent’s Scepter Pickaxe

Haute Handbag Back Bling

De Vil’s Grille Pickaxe

That’s all there is to know about how to get all the Disney Villains skins in Fortnite.

