How to get the Shaq skin in Fortnite: Release date, price, items, more

Former professional basketball player Shaq is coming to Fortnite as part of the Icon Series, and here’s what you need to know about how to get his skin.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4 may be featuring a Marvel theme, but that hasn’t stopped Epic from introducing collabs outside of the franchise. Recently, streamer Rubius skin was added to the game, and now, former professional basketball player Shaq is joining the spotlight in the Battle Royale.

Much like other collaborations with real-life athletes, celebrities, content creators, or streamers, Shaq is part of the Icon Series rarity.

If you’d like to add his skin to your locker, check out everything you need to know about how to get the Shaq skin in Fortnite.

When is Shaq coming to Fortnite?

According to leaks, the Shaq skin is set to drop on October 4, 2024, in the US and October 5, 2024, in the UK.

Epic Games has just revealed a cinematic trailer for the skin, starting with Shaq jumping off the stage and then getting teleported to Fortnite. Usually, once a skin is officially revealed, it won’t take too long for it to arrive in-game.

How to get the Shaq skin

You can get the Shaq skin in Fortnite by purchasing the whole bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks when it drops in the Item Shop. Though if you just want the individual skin without any other cosmetic additions, you can also buy it separately for a cheaper price.

Here’s a list of everything coming with the collab and their prices according to leaked information:

Shaq Fortnite bundle (3,400 V-Bucks)

Two Shaq Fortnite Outfits: (1,500 V-Bucks and 2,000 V-Bucks)

Two Pickaxes (One is already included with an outfit, while the other costs 800 V-Bucks)

Weapon wrap (500 V-Bucks)

Two emotes (300 and 500 V-Bucks)

That sums up everything we know so far about the Shaq skin and how you can get it Fortnite. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more information regarding these items once they are available in the Item Shop. So, keep checking back.

