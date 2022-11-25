Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Stonjourner is a returning desert-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea. Here’s where to find a wild Stonjourner.

A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Stonjourner is a Rock-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 8 of the series. This Pokemon is a huge stone colossus that towers over most trainers and their Pokemon. However, it can be brought down and caught once cornered in its natural habitat.

Below, we’ll cover where you can find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as the key location it can be caught in the game.

The Pokemon Company Stonjourner can be found solely in the Asado Desert.

Where to find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Stonjourner can be found stomping around the Asado Desert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokemon is relatively common but cannot be found outside of this sandy region of Paldea.

Does Stonjourner have an evolution?

Stonjourner has been around since Pokemon Sword and Shield and is not known to evolve into anything else. This is still the case in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

