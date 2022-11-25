Stonjourner is a returning desert-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea. Here’s where to find a wild Stonjourner.
A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Stonjourner is a Rock-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 8 of the series. This Pokemon is a huge stone colossus that towers over most trainers and their Pokemon. However, it can be brought down and caught once cornered in its natural habitat.
Below, we’ll cover where you can find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as the key location it can be caught in the game.
Where to find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Stonjourner can be found stomping around the Asado Desert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The Pokemon is relatively common but cannot be found outside of this sandy region of Paldea.
Does Stonjourner have an evolution?
Stonjourner has been around since Pokemon Sword and Shield and is not known to evolve into anything else. This is still the case in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.
So there you have it, how to find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
