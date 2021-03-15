Where to find Regigigas in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Regigigas has always been an extremely powerful Legendary Pokemon, but finding one in Diamond and Pearl can prove difficult.

Regigigas is another Pokemon in Diamond and Pearl that has a specific catching method. In fact, if you don’t meet the requirements, you can easily miss this Legendary monster for good. Not only does the master of the Legendary titans have an exceptionally low capture rate (3%), it also has a rather lengthy process to obtaining it.

However, if you wish to complete the Sinnoh Pokedex and net yourself a powerful ‘mon in the process, then you’ll want to add Regigigas to your collection. While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may look different in their chibi design, the Pokemon roster and their encounters will remain unchanged. This means that the requirements for obtaining Regigigas will likely be the same.

Advertisement

How to catch Regigigas in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

In order to get Regigas in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Trainers will need to first get the National Pokedex. After obtaining your newly update Pokedex, simply head on over to Snowpoint Temple and follow the instructions below:

Obtain the National Pokedex. Have Regice, Regirock, and Registeel in your party. Make sure at least one Pokemon in your party knows Rock Smash and Strength. Head over to Snowpoint Temple. Make your way through the five floors until you get the Regigigas statue. Save your game. Interact with the Regigigas statue.

Regigigas is level 70 and can hit incredibly hard, so make sure your party is leveled appropriately and bring plenty of potions. Due to the Regigigas’ Normal typing, you’ll want to whittle its health down with Fighting-type moves.

Read More: Pokemon Diamond and Pearl exclusives

Once low, simply throw out a Dusk Ball. These Poke Balls are more effective in caves and at night, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble catching Regigigas. Whether players will need Regieleki and Regidrago in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes remains to be seen.

Advertisement

For now, though, this method will likely remain unchanged upon the remake releases. Now that you know how to add Regigigas to your team in Diamond and Pearl, you’ll be ready for the remakes.

Be sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest Pokemon guides and news.