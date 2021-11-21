Where to find Regice, Regirock and Registeel in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In the Sinnoh remakes, a new secret feature allows players to catch the Hoenn Legendary Titan Trio with absolute ease. Here is how to find Regice, Regirock, and Registeel in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Introduced in Ruby & Sapphire, the Regi titans have quickly become one of the series most popular Legendary Pokemon. Despite BDSP largely being a faithful adapation of the 2006 RPGs, the Gen IV remakes have brought back the trio – with a twist.

Players looking to find Regice, Regirock, and Registeel won’t have to look too hard as the group has been made easy to catch with a new secret feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Where to find Regice, Regirock & Registeel in Pokemon BDSP

Players can start catching the Titan Trio after beating the main storyline in Pokemon Briliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Unlike previous games, the Regis can actually be found in one location.

However, there are a few conditions that have to be met first before they will spawn. Below we will break down the steps you need to take to catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel.

To get the Regis to spawn, you need to defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia. After becoming the new Sinnoh Champion, you then have to complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 15o Pokemon. Next, obtain the National Pokedex by speaking to Professor Rowan in Sandgem Town. After getting the extended Dex, a message will pop up inviting you to visit Ramanas Park. In Sandgem Town, walk south until you hit the beach shores of Route 219. Use the Surf HM to enter the water and swim east through Route 220 and 221. You will eventually hit land. Get out of the water and travel through the path until you reach the Ramanas Park building. Go inside the lobby and exit to the park. Once inside, there is a cave a few steps north of the entryway. Go inside to find the Discovery Room. This is where Regice, Regirock, and Registeel can be found. However, you need to complete a few more steps to get them to spawn which we explain further below.

How to catch Regice in Pokemon BDSP

In order to catch the Regis, players will need to unlock each of them in a specific order. The Legendaries can be spawned by purchasing special Slates from the Ramanas Park store.

Go inside the Ramanas Park lobby and talk to the receptionist to open up the store menu. Players need to buy a Discovery Slate for either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards. To get the currency, use the Explorer Kit to enter the Grand Underground. Players can find shards by digging up walls in the caverns. If you don’t find any shards, simply enter the closest Hideaway room and exit it to respawn walls to dig into. Repeat this over and over until you find Mystery Shards. Once you have enough, head back to the Ramanas Park lobby and purchase a Discovery Slate. Next, take it to the Discovery Room and insert the Slate into the pedestal. This will automatically transport you to a battle with Regice, who you can now catch.

How to get Registeel in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Now that you’ve caught Regice, the other Titan Tiro member Registeel will show up in the game.

After catching Regice, players need to once again use the Explorer Item to head back down to the Grand Underground. Just like before, you need to find either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards. Look for golden sparkles on your radar and interact with each of these locations in order to dig up the wall. Mystery Shards have a fairly low spawn rate so if you don’t see any right away, don’t get discouraged. As mentioned earlier, run into a Hideaway and exit to re-spawn all digging sports. After digging up enough of the currency, head back up to the lobby and once again purchase a Discovery Slate from the lobby receptionist. Head back to the Discovery Room and insert the second Slate into the pedestal to trigger a battle with Registeel. You can now catch the Steel Titan.

How to catch Regirock in Ramanas Park

Now that you have caught both Regice and Registeel, you can finally finish out the Trio by catching Regirock.

With Registeel now caught, Regirock will now spawn in the game. Just like before, it’s time to head back to the Grand Underground one last time. Trainers will need to get enough Mystery Shards to buy the last Discovery Slate. Keep digging until you find 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards. After getting enough of the currency go back to the Ramanas Park lobby and buy the last Discovery Slate. Make your way back to the Discovery Room and insert the final Discovery Slate into the pedestal to trigger an encounter with Regirock.

And that’s it, you now have the Titan Trio completed. While having to continuously go back to the Grand Underground to get Mystery Shards can be a bit of work, the effort is totally worth it.

With Regice, Regirock, and Registeel now on your team, Trainers will now be able to eventually catch Regigigas after unlocking the Legendaries location later on.

