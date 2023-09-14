Where to find Ducklett and Swanna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back yet another Water-type duck, with Ducklett and Swanna. Here’s how to find and catch these two waterfowl in Gen 9.

Many Scarlet & Violet trainers fell in love with the Water-type Duck starter Pokemon Quaxly, but it wasn’t the first Water duck to grace the franchise.

Psyduck returned in Generation 9, which many Gen 1 fans were happy to see. Now that the Teal Mask expansion is out, fans have access to yet another Water-type duck Pokemon with Ducklett.

For trainers looking to catch all the duck Pokemon in Gen 9’s Pokedex, here’s how you can find both Ducklett and its evolution Swanna in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Ducklett in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Ducklett is a fairly common Pokemon that trainers can find not long after starting their adventure. Ducklett is mainly found around riverbanks in Kitakami.

Trainers can find Ducklett in the following locations:

Mossfell Confluence (near the riverbank)

Fellhorn Gorge (along the riverbank)

Where to find Swanna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, Swanna cannot be found naturally in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Trainers who want to use Swanna in battle or register it in the Pokedex need to evolve Ducklett first.

How to evolve Ducklett into Swanna

Thankfully, evolving Ducklett into Swanna is fairly straightforward, as trainers simply need to raise it to level 35.

Considering many of the Pokemon found in the Teal Mask DLC are level 50 or higher, all you need to do is level it up once to evolve it.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Ducklett and Swanna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

