Where to find Carbink in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back Gen 6’s Carbink, which is quite tricky to find. Here’s how trainers can catch one in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion introduced a handful of brand new Pokemon but also brought back many monsters from every past Generation.

One of those returning Pokemon is Generation 6’s oddball, Carbink. Though Carbink is loosely related to X & Y’s Mythical Pokemon, Dianice, in the game’s lore the in-game connection isn’t as strong.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, Carbink is deceptively difficult to find in the Teal Mask DLC. Thankfully, we can help with a step-by-step guide on how to find this Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Carbink in the Teal Mask DLC

According to Carbink’s Pokedex entry, it likes to live in caves. This is true, as Carbink only spawns in one location on all of Kitakami: a cave below the Crystal Pool at the top of Oni Mountain.

The Pokemon Company

To find Carbink’s cave, trainers first need to travel or fly to the Crystal Pool and head to the southern edge of the mountain. Here, trainers will find a small cave entrance that drops down into a large tunnel with multiple ledges along the tunnel walls.

Article continues after ad

Trainers will want to land on one of the ledges along the tunnel. From here, hover down the tunnel with Koraidon or Miraidon and look for another cave opening along the wall.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

This cave is the only location that Carbink can spawn, and players should immediately see a handful of Carbink hovering around, surrounded by a handful of Item Balls.

Does Carbink evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Carbink did not receive a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Article continues after ad

While it is loosely connected to Diancie through the game’s lore, it’s impossible to evolve Carbink or change its form into Diancie or any new evolution.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Carbink in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet