Where to find Applin, Flapple, & Appletun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a plethora of Dragon-type Pokemon to catch, like Applin and its two evolutions Appletun and Flapple. Here’s everything trainers need to know about catching these Grass/Dragons in Generation 9.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a plethora of Generation 8 Pokemon, like Corvisquire, Hatterene, and Grimmsnarl for trainers to catch in Paldea.
Generation 9 also saw the return of the adorable Grass/Dragon-type Applin, along with its two diverging evolutions Appletun and Flapple.
Thankfully, these two Apple Dragons are no longer version exclusives and can both be caught regardless of whether players have Scarlet or Violet version. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Applin and its two evolutions.
Where to find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
True to its Apple-like appearance, Applin can be found by dashing into trees while riding Koraidon or Miraidon. Alternately, it is rarely seen on the ground like other wild Pokemon.
Trainers can find Applin in the following areas:
- South Province (Area Two) – around Cortondo
- South Province (Area Four) – around trees near the northern river and ponds
- East Province (Area One) – around Artazon
- East Province (Area Two)
- Tagtree Thicket
- West Province (Area Three)
Where to find Appletun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Unfortunately for those looking to skip Applin and go straight to one of its evolutions, Appletun cannot be found naturally in the wild.
That means trainers looking to complete their Pokedex will have to evolve Applin or receive one through trading.
Where to find Flapple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Similar to Applin’s other evolution Appletun, Flapple cannot be found in the wild around Paldea. Thankfully, there is a fairly easy way to evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
How to evolve Applin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers looking to evolve Applin don’t have to work too hard to evolve the tiny Grass/Dragon in Generation 9. To evolve Applin, players must use one of two Apple items on it: the Sweet Apple or Tart Apple.
Both of these items can be purchased at Delibird Presents for 2,2000 after beating at least three Gyms. The Sweet Apple will evolve Applin into Appletun while the Tart Apple will evolve it into Flapple.
Appletun specializes in HP and Special Attack, while Flapple’s best stats are Speed and Attack. While trainers can get both evolutions easily, each one has its own strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.
And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Applin, Appletun, and Flapple in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
