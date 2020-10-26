How to claim mystery gifts in Pokemon Sword & Shield - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can get their hands on some of the coolest free Mystery Gifts and if you would like to claim them, there are some tricks you need to know about. They do have deadlines, though, so act fast!

With both expansions for Sword and Shield — The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra — released, there’s nothing stopping us from opening some special presents in the Galar Region this year, with the chance to get ahold of a number of useful items for a limited time.

If you’re looking to catch ’em all in these Pokemon games, opening some mystery gifts will certainly help you along the way. So, let’s take a look at what you can claim them and how it all works.

Mystery gifts mostly have different variants of PokeBalls in them, but recently actual Pokemon have been added to the mix.

All active Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gifts: How to get them

As part of a celebration of the anime and the launch of The Crown Tundra, there are currently some special Pikachu variants available for free until November 30th by redeeming codes with the Mystery Gift option in-game. A step-by-step guide to this is listed below:

Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield. Access the Mystery Gift menu in-game. From there, select ‘code/password’. Collect your gifts and enjoy!

Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gifts (October/November)

Here is the current schedule of Mystery Gifts for trainers playing in the Galar Region, and as you can see, there’s a lot of special hat variants to enjoy.

Codes This week, two new Pikachu hat variants are due to be released: Aloha Cap (October 23rd): ULTRAP1KA World Cap (October 30th): TBA



More free rewards in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Free Gigantamax capable Melmetal

Those who have played Pokemon Go are in luck, as transferring Pokemon between Pokemon Go & Pokemon HOME will allow you to open a Mystery Box in Sword & Shield containing a special Melmetal with Gigantamax capabilities!

Free Gigantamax capable Pikachu & Eevee

Those who have played Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu or Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee and have saved data on their game can grab themselves a special version of the game case stars in the Galar Region.

You will receive a Pikachu or Eevee, depending on what title you played, that can transform into its Gigantamax form. You can collect that free gift inside the Wild Area’s train station. More information on how to do that in our guide.

On that bombshell, there we have it! Those are all of the ways we have found to receive a free mystery gift in Pokemon Sword and Shield. If we find any more, we’ll update this article with more codes and tricks.