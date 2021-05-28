List of Pokemon Sword and Shield trade codes to get version exclusives - Dexerto

Trading species in Pokemon Sword and Shield can be frustrating if you’re looking for a specific ‘mon. Fortunately, some clever trainers have come together to create Pokemon trade codes that will partner you with a particular species.

Within the Galar Region, there a lot of trade-able species in-game, so if you’re doing a random trade, the chances of you getting the one you want can be unlikely.

When performing a trade, you can select a four-digit trade link code that will connect you with another player who has used the same code.

Attempting to combat this setback, Trainers within the Pokemon community have set up various codes to mean trading a particular Pokemon.

So, if you’re looking for a version exclusive you can’t find on Sword or Shield, a starter Pokemon, or a Ditto, you can now be sure to find one. You can even send Pokemon with items attached to them!

This method has been around a while now, and it isn’t guaranteed to match you with the Pokemon you want, but if it doesn’t you still have the ability to cancel the trade. However, every time we’ve tried it the Pokemon listed with that code was sent.

How to set up a link trade

Setting it up is easy. All you need to do is:

Push Y to get to the trade menu. Make sure you’re connected to the internet, which can be done by making sure the word “Internet” is written in the top-right hand corner of the trade menu. Click ‘Link Trade‘. Click ‘Set Link Code‘. Enter the corresponding code (full list below) and click ok, then select ‘Yes‘.

From there, you’ll be taken back to the game. Depending on the code used, you’ll probably find a match pretty soon, when you do you’ll receive the following message: “A trade partner has been found! Time for a trade!”

If it ends up taking a little longer, don’t worry, you’ll be matched whenever someone else is using the same code as you.

Once this is done, a new screen will pop up, showing your Pokemon storage. There, you can select the species you agreed to make a trade with. You’ll be able to see all the details of the Pokemon you’re sending, too, in the event that you have lots of duplicates.

After you confirm your selection, you’ll be able to see which Pokemon they’re sending before you confirm the trade. This will allow you to get the species you want without having to sacrifice a potentially lucrative Pokemon. However, you won’t be able to see anything about it other than what Pokemon it is.

Full list of Pokemon Sword & Shield link trade codes

Here are the specific link codes you can use to find a particular Pokemon:

Version exclusives

In the case of version exclusives, the trade won’t be like for like. You’ll be trading your particular game’s exclusive with the listed one from the other game.

Codes are now 8 digits, and so, for all of the codes below, add 0000 to the beginning.

Trade Code Pokemon Sword Exclusive Pokemon Shield Exclusive 7201 Deino Larvitar 7202 Jangmo-o Goomy 7203 Galarian Farfetch’d Galarian Ponyta 7204 Turtonator Drampa 7205 Mawile Sableye 7206 Gothita Solosis 7207 Rufflet Vullaby 7208 Sawk Throh 7209 Seedot Lotad 7210 Swirlix Sprtizee 7211 Scraggy Croagunk 7212 Solrock Lunatone 7213 Passimian Oranguru 7214 Basculin ( Red Stripe ) Basculin ( Blue Stripe ) 7215 Galarian Daramuka Galarian Corsola 7216 Flapple Appletun 7217 Stonjourner Eiscue 7218 Zacian Zamazenta

Ditto Trade Code

Another code that’s been set up helps players to get that special Ditto. The Transform Pokemon is one, and if not, the most popular Pokemon to trade. Ditto’s unique breeding abilities make it a highly sought-after Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Trade Code Pokemon Sword Pokemon Shield 4448 Ditto Ditto

While it might seem weird trading a Ditto for another Ditto, you can actually do this to find a foreign version of the cute little transform ‘mon to help in shiny breeding.

Pokemon Sword and Shield starters trade codes

Unless you’re using our guide to get all three Pokemon starters without trading, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble are also available to get through codes, too.

Trade Code Starter #1 Starter #2 7301 Grookey Scorbunny 7202 Grookey Sobble 7203 Scorbunny Sobble 7204 Bulbasaur Squirtle 7205 Bulbasaur Charmander 7206 Squirtle Charmander

Special items

There are even trade codes for Pokemon holding special items, useful for evolving or improving particular ‘mon:

Trade Code Pokemon with Item 7107 Onyx / Metal Coat 7108 Rhydon / Protector 7109 Feebas / Prism Scale 7110 Dusclops / Reaper Cloth 7111 Swirlix / Whipped Dream 7112 Spritzee / Satchet

There you have it, all of the Pokemon Sword and Shield trade codes. You can get the exact Pokemon you want just by using a code – the power of the Pokemon community.

