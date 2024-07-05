Luckiest Shinies in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will make you very jealous

Shiny hunting makes up a very niche but dedicated section of the Pokemon community. While hunting for Shinies may not seem like the most thrilling aspect of a Pokemon game for some, for others, it’s their only reason to play the games.

Coming across a rare Pokemon with an alternate color palette often requires countless hours of searching, along with the right Items and Sandwich recipes.

Some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are simply luckier than others in this regard. A Pokemon player unveiled a snap of a Shiny Eevee online recently, sharing their excitement about finding such a rare critter and asking other players to share their “luckiest Shiny” in the replies.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon community did not disappoint, sharing their top stories of unbelievable catches and almost impossible encounters.

One fan commented, “I was nuzlocking HeartGold, and while grinding on Route 45 when I found a Shiny Graveler. I caught it, kept grinding, and about 10 minutes later, found a shiny Gligar,” before elaborating that their brother managed to find a full-odds Shiny Nickit on Route 1 in Sword & Shield.

Article continues after ad

Another Pokemon fan revealed that they’d, “finally got [a] Shiny family of 3 Maushold recently”. The trio Maushold form is rare enough on its own, so finding a Shiny version is exceptionally lucky.

While plenty of players shared their Route 1 Shiny encounters, some didn’t get their lucky encounters until the late-game stages of their chosen Pokemon game.

Article continues after ad

One fan shared their first experience in Violet, saying, “Just finished the game and had gone back down to Area Zero to get the Paradox mons. No Shiny Charm, nothing. First ever Iron Thorns that spawned was Shiny, and had the Rampaging Mark. Quazar is now my best friend.”

Some players had bitter stories to go along with their luckiest encounters. One lamented, “I remember as a kid I got a Shiny Mewtwo but my brother said that if I kept it in my game it would destroy my game system so I traded it to him … later on that year though my brother’s 3DS got stolen at school”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re playing through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet or another game in the series, there are heaps of Shiny Pokemon to track down and add to your collection. Make sure to check out our guide to Gen 9 Shiny variants to help you stay on top of your game.