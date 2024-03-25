Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak is missing one key Shiny aspect

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced a new Mass Outbreak, focusing on the adorable baby Pokemon in the Pokedex. However, players can’t get over one key missing feature – its Shiny odds.

After the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak was revealed, the news quickly spread across social media, and Seribii revealed some key details regarding its focused Pokemon, boosted odds, and release dates. Initially, players were thrilled to see the adorable baby Pokemon as the focus, with the likes of Pichu, Happiny, Munchlax, Riolu, Elekid, and Magby being featured.

However, shortly after, fans spotted one key detail that was being left out and wasted no time slamming the decision.

“No increased shiny odds :(” commented one user, with plenty of other players echoing their frustrations and mentioning similar confusion.

Shiny odds are usually increased for the focused Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks, and many fans have reached a point where they can increase the ratio to practically guarantee they catch a Shiny version through the use of Sparkling Power Sandwiches and the Picnic reset method.

The Picnic reset method is a technique where you can set out a picnic and pack it up again to reroll the Pokemon in the area. Players will keep doing this until they get the Shiny they need.

Unfortunately, with no increased Shiny odds for this Outbreak, it seems the Picnic method and some lovely Sandwiches will have to surface. As many other players commented, “Good luck Shiny hunting any of these,” as the odds do not seem in your favor.