Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Lucky Egg is an incredibly useful item for leveling up your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find one first.

There are loads of held items that you can give to your Pokemon to improve their skills in battle, but the Lucky Egg is rather unique as it increases the share of Exp. Points that a specific Pokemon gets by 50%.

This is one of the easiest ways to quickly level up your favorite Pokemon in the game, especially if you’ve caught a low-level creature that needs to do some catching up before it can battle with the rest of your team.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re wondering how to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got the answers you need below.

The Pokemon Company

How to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players will automatically be given a Lucky Egg by Professor Jacq before they attempt to take on their sixth Gym Leader. This exchange happens as part of a cutscene so you really can’t miss it.

You can take on Gyms in any order you want in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so it doesn’t matter which Gym Leader is your sixth one. Jacq will always meet you at the entrance to whichever Gym you arrive at.

Having said that, we do have a recommended Gym order that will help you defeat them as easily as possible.

Article continues after ad

How to use the Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Using the Lucky Egg is as simple as giving it to a Pokemon to hold and then winning battles against wild Pokemon or other trainers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Exp. Points are shared out among your team in Scarlet & Violet, so the Pokemon holding the Lucky Egg doesn’t even need to be the one attacking to benefit – it just needs to be in your party as you battle.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that the Lucky Egg boost won’t apply when using the Let’s Go feature to take part in Auto Battles, so you’ll need to initiate battles the old-fashioned way to get extra Exp. Points.

Article continues after ad

Now that you’ve found a Lucky Egg, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet