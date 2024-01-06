Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan has “wholesome” Marill encounter while hatching Eggs

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shared a “wholesome” encounter they had with a wild Marill while hatching Eggs.

One of the biggest changes Pokemon has introduced to the series is having dynamic encounters on the overworld. Instead of running into Pokemon randomly in tall grass, now trainers can see them move around in the wild.

While this has made finding specific Pokemon much easier, it’s also allowed players to share some very amusing encounters they’ve had with wild monsters.

Now, one Scarlet & Violet trainer has shared an adorable encounter they had with a wild Marill, which ran up to the trainer when they were hatching Eggs.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shares adorable Marill encounter

A trainer on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit shared the encounter in a post titled, “When a wild Marill sees your egg.”

The OP included a video that showed one of their Pokemon Egg hatching out in the wild. A nearby Marill can be seen watching the Egg to the left of the frame.

However, the Marill then skips toward the Egg as it begins to hatch and appears to nuzzle it when the shell breaks open. When the newly hatched Fuecoco emerges from the Egg, the Marill almost looks as though it is cheering.

Trainers in the comments were floored by how cute the clip was, with many leaving comments like, “Absolute wholesome energy.”

Another fan noted how happy the wild Marill looked. “Marill be like: Happy 0th birthday Fuecoco!”

The trainer in question said that they “never knew Marills are so friendly that they will celebrate” a newly hatched Pokemon.

Additionally, they noted this wasn’t the first time they had encountered wild Marill displaying this type of friendliness. “This wasn’t the first time I had a Marill come up to me, before this happened I had a group of Marills stop on a bridge just to watch me hatch an egg.

Trainers looking to have their own wholesome Marill encounters can try to hatch eggs near bodies of water around Los Platos, Cascarrafa, or South Province Area One.

