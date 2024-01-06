GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan has “wholesome” Marill encounter while hatching Eggs

Philip Trahan
pokemon anime happy marill headerThe Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shared a “wholesome” encounter they had with a wild Marill while hatching Eggs.

One of the biggest changes Pokemon has introduced to the series is having dynamic encounters on the overworld. Instead of running into Pokemon randomly in tall grass, now trainers can see them move around in the wild.

While this has made finding specific Pokemon much easier, it’s also allowed players to share some very amusing encounters they’ve had with wild monsters.

Article continues after ad

Now, one Scarlet & Violet trainer has shared an adorable encounter they had with a wild Marill, which ran up to the trainer when they were hatching Eggs.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shares adorable Marill encounter

A trainer on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit shared the encounter in a post titled, “When a wild Marill sees your egg.”

The OP included a video that showed one of their Pokemon Egg hatching out in the wild. A nearby Marill can be seen watching the Egg to the left of the frame.

Article continues after ad

However, the Marill then skips toward the Egg as it begins to hatch and appears to nuzzle it when the shell breaks open. When the newly hatched Fuecoco emerges from the Egg, the Marill almost looks as though it is cheering.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Trainers in the comments were floored by how cute the clip was, with many leaving comments like, “Absolute wholesome energy.”

Another fan noted how happy the wild Marill looked. “Marill be like: Happy 0th birthday Fuecoco!”

Related:

Top 27 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

The trainer in question said that they “never knew Marills are so friendly that they will celebrate” a newly hatched Pokemon.

Additionally, they noted this wasn’t the first time they had encountered wild Marill displaying this type of friendliness. “This wasn’t the first time I had a Marill come up to me, before this happened I had a group of Marills stop on a bridge just to watch me hatch an egg.

Trainers looking to have their own wholesome Marill encounters can try to hatch eggs near bodies of water around Los Platos, Cascarrafa, or South Province Area One.

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.