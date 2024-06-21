Pokemon Red, Blue & Yellow: How to get every HM (Cut, Surf & more)The Pokemon Company
The original three versions of Pokemon are nearly three decades old, but many people still want to dive back into these classic Kanto adventures. Plus, there are so many Pokemon to find and routes to traverse, that it can be tough to remember where everything is.
Unlike modern games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one of the key parts of the original games is Hidden Machines — also known as HMs — which allow Trainers to teach their Pokemon moves that work in battle and affect the overworld.
Cut can cut down trees, Surf allows players to traverse Water, and Strength can even shift boulders. These abilities are essential to completing any of the games, and whether you’re playing Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow, you need to find every single one.
So, learn where to find each HM and exactly how to use them with our full guide:
Where to find HM 01 – Cut
- Location: S.S. Anne – Vermilion City
- Badge needed: Cascade Badge – Cerulean City
In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, HM 01 is found on the S.S. Anne, a ship anchored in Vermilion City. To board the ship, you must receive the S.S. Ticket from Bill, after helping him out of a teleportation problem North of Cerulean City.
With the S.S. Ticket in hand, head to Vermilion City and go South to the docks. Then, board the S.S. Anne. A short adventure takes place here, and while battling other Trainers and exploring, you will eventually find the Captain’s quarters.
Within the Captain’s quarters, there is an old man who complains about being seasick. They ask if you can give them a back rub to alleviate their sickness, and upon agreeing, they will thank you and reward the Trainer with HM 01 – Cut.
Cut is essential in Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, opening up key areas by allowing you to cut down small trees that are blocking the way.
In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Cut:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Beedrill
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Farfetch’d
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Lickitung
- Tangela
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Mew
Where to find HM 02 – Fly
- Location: Route 16
- Badge needed: Thunder Badge – Vermilion City
To find HM 02 – Fly, Trainers need to first travel to Celadon City, and then West to Route 16. After heading out of the Western exit from Celadon at the beginning of Route 16, use Cut to remove the tree blocking a path to a hidden route.
Then, after moving up into this hidden route, head to the West again and through the gate until you find a house with a young girl and a Flying-type Pokemon. Speak to the girl, and upon agreeing to keep her location secret, the girl rewards you with HM 02 – Fly.
Once you have the Thunder Badge from Vermilion City, you can teach a Flying-type Pokemon Fly to allow you to return to any location you have already visited.
In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Fly:
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Aerodactyl
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mew
Where to find HM 03 – Surf
- Location: Safari Zone – Fuchsia City
- Badge needed: Soul Badge – Fuchsia City
One of the most difficult HMs to find, HM 03 – Surf is only found in the Safari Zone. To enter this restricted area, players must first venture South on the map to Fuchsia City. The Safari Zone is at the top of the town.
After entering the Safari Zone and exploring the first screen, move to the right and through the exit there. In the next screen, move up to the very top of the screen over the rocky paths, and eventually exit through the path to the top and left of this screen.
In the next – most Northern – part of the Safari Zone, you can go up one of two rocky paths. Traverse up the one to the left, not the one to the right with a sign immediately next to it. On this left rocky path, exit to the left of the hedge, and then travel up and right until you see Safari Zone Rest House.
From the Rest House, hug the very top of the screen and travel left, then move straight down walking passed two the two bodies of water, and enter the next screen. If done correctly, you should see an item. Pick it up to find the Gold Teeth. These are essential to the next HM, but you’re also now in the right place to get Surf.
After picking up the Gold Teeth, move to the left to find a small house flanked by statues of Pokemon. This is the Safari Zone Secret House, and upon entering and speaking to the person there, you are rewarded for finding the location with HM 03 – Surf.
In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Surf:
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoking
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Lickitung
- Rhydon
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Vaporeon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Snorlax
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mew
Where to find HM 04 – Strength
- Location: Warden’s House – Fuchsia City
- Badge needed: Rainbow Badge – Celadon City
If you followed the instructions above, found the Gold Teeth, and are in Fuchsia City, then HM 04 – Strength is one of the easiest to get your hands on.
Leave the Safari Zone and head to the South of Fuschia City. Or, if you are not coming from the Safari Zone, find the two houses sitting next to each other in the South East corner of Fuchsia City. They have a small enclosed area behind them, with a tiny stretch of water.
Of the two houses, enter the one on the left to find the Warden, who is having trouble speaking. If you give them the Gold Teeth, he will put them back in and thank you for helping him by rewarding you with HM 04 – Strength.
There’s even a hidden item in the room immediately to the right, which you can now use Strength to find by removing the boulder in front of it.
In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Strength:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoking
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Gengar
- Onix
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Lickitung
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Kangaskhan
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Snorlax
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew
Where to find HM 05 – Flash
- Location: Route 2 Gate
- Badge needed: Boulder Badge – Pewter City
While you might not end up using it as often, HM 05 – Flash is still important for any player hoping to complete Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow. Start from Viridian City, and then move North to the path leading to Viridian Forest.
From here, use Cut to mow down the trees on the right side of the screen, and then continue straight up on this uncovered path into the large building. This is the Route 2 Gate, and if you have already caught 10 or more Pokemon, one of the Professor’s assistants will reward you with HM 05 – Flash.
Alternatively, if you don’t have Cut yet, or are somewhere further away, you can also find the Route 2 Gate by traveling right from Vermilion City and then entering the Digletts Cave on Route 11. If you travel through Digletts Cave you will come out on at the very top of Route 2.
Whatever way you approach it, you’ll need to use Cut to take down one of the trees blocking this location. So, only attempt this when you already have the HM Cut and any badges needed to use it.
In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Flash:
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Chansey
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Electabuzz
- Jolteon
- Porygon
- Zapdos
- Mewtwo
- Mew
That’s just about everything you need to know to earn every HM in Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow. If you’re also diving into more current games with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, be sure to check out our guides to Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwiches, and every Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift code.