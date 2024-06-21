Pokemon Red, Blue & Yellow: How to get every HM (Cut, Surf & more)

The original three versions of Pokemon are nearly three decades old, but many people still want to dive back into these classic Kanto adventures. Plus, there are so many Pokemon to find and routes to traverse, that it can be tough to remember where everything is.

Unlike modern games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one of the key parts of the original games is Hidden Machines — also known as HMs — which allow Trainers to teach their Pokemon moves that work in battle and affect the overworld.

Cut can cut down trees, Surf allows players to traverse Water, and Strength can even shift boulders. These abilities are essential to completing any of the games, and whether you’re playing Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow, you need to find every single one.

Article continues after ad

So, learn where to find each HM and exactly how to use them with our full guide:

Where to find HM 01 – Cut

The Pokemon Company

Location : S.S. Anne – Vermilion City

: S.S. Anne – Vermilion City Badge needed: Cascade Badge – Cerulean City

In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, HM 01 is found on the S.S. Anne, a ship anchored in Vermilion City. To board the ship, you must receive the S.S. Ticket from Bill, after helping him out of a teleportation problem North of Cerulean City.

Article continues after ad

With the S.S. Ticket in hand, head to Vermilion City and go South to the docks. Then, board the S.S. Anne. A short adventure takes place here, and while battling other Trainers and exploring, you will eventually find the Captain’s quarters.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Within the Captain’s quarters, there is an old man who complains about being seasick. They ask if you can give them a back rub to alleviate their sickness, and upon agreeing, they will thank you and reward the Trainer with HM 01 – Cut.

Cut is essential in Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, opening up key areas by allowing you to cut down small trees that are blocking the way.

In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Cut:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Beedrill

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Farfetch’d

Krabby

Kingler

Lickitung

Tangela

Scyther

Pinsir

Mew

Where to find HM 02 – Fly

The Pokemon Company

Location : Route 16

: Route 16 Badge needed: Thunder Badge – Vermilion City

To find HM 02 – Fly, Trainers need to first travel to Celadon City, and then West to Route 16. After heading out of the Western exit from Celadon at the beginning of Route 16, use Cut to remove the tree blocking a path to a hidden route.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Then, after moving up into this hidden route, head to the West again and through the gate until you find a house with a young girl and a Flying-type Pokemon. Speak to the girl, and upon agreeing to keep her location secret, the girl rewards you with HM 02 – Fly.

The Pokemon Company

Once you have the Thunder Badge from Vermilion City, you can teach a Flying-type Pokemon Fly to allow you to return to any location you have already visited.

In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Fly:

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Spearow

Fearow

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Dodrio

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mew

Where to find HM 03 – Surf

The Pokemon Company

Location : Safari Zone – Fuchsia City

: Safari Zone – Fuchsia City Badge needed: Soul Badge – Fuchsia City

One of the most difficult HMs to find, HM 03 – Surf is only found in the Safari Zone. To enter this restricted area, players must first venture South on the map to Fuchsia City. The Safari Zone is at the top of the town.

Article continues after ad

After entering the Safari Zone and exploring the first screen, move to the right and through the exit there. In the next screen, move up to the very top of the screen over the rocky paths, and eventually exit through the path to the top and left of this screen.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

In the next – most Northern – part of the Safari Zone, you can go up one of two rocky paths. Traverse up the one to the left, not the one to the right with a sign immediately next to it. On this left rocky path, exit to the left of the hedge, and then travel up and right until you see Safari Zone Rest House.

Article continues after ad

From the Rest House, hug the very top of the screen and travel left, then move straight down walking passed two the two bodies of water, and enter the next screen. If done correctly, you should see an item. Pick it up to find the Gold Teeth. These are essential to the next HM, but you’re also now in the right place to get Surf.

The Pokemon Company

After picking up the Gold Teeth, move to the left to find a small house flanked by statues of Pokemon. This is the Safari Zone Secret House, and upon entering and speaking to the person there, you are rewarded for finding the location with HM 03 – Surf.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Surf:

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Nidoqueen

Nidoking

Psyduck

Golduck

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Seel

Dewgong

Shellder

Cloyster

Krabby

Kingler

Lickitung

Rhydon

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Gyarados

Lapras

Vaporeon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Snorlax

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mew

Where to find HM 04 – Strength

The Pokemon Company

Location : Warden’s House – Fuchsia City

: Warden’s House – Fuchsia City Badge needed: Rainbow Badge – Celadon City

If you followed the instructions above, found the Gold Teeth, and are in Fuchsia City, then HM 04 – Strength is one of the easiest to get your hands on.

Leave the Safari Zone and head to the South of Fuschia City. Or, if you are not coming from the Safari Zone, find the two houses sitting next to each other in the South East corner of Fuchsia City. They have a small enclosed area behind them, with a tiny stretch of water.

The Pokemon Company

Of the two houses, enter the one on the left to find the Warden, who is having trouble speaking. If you give them the Gold Teeth, he will put them back in and thank you for helping him by rewarding you with HM 04 – Strength.

Article continues after ad

There’s even a hidden item in the room immediately to the right, which you can now use Strength to find by removing the boulder in front of it.

Article continues after ad

In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Strength:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoqueen

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Seel

Dewgong

Gengar

Onix

Krabby

Kingler

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Lickitung

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Kangaskhan

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Gyarados

Lapras

Snorlax

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

Where to find HM 05 – Flash

The Pokemon Company

Location : Route 2 Gate

: Route 2 Gate Badge needed: Boulder Badge – Pewter City

While you might not end up using it as often, HM 05 – Flash is still important for any player hoping to complete Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow. Start from Viridian City, and then move North to the path leading to Viridian Forest.

From here, use Cut to mow down the trees on the right side of the screen, and then continue straight up on this uncovered path into the large building. This is the Route 2 Gate, and if you have already caught 10 or more Pokemon, one of the Professor’s assistants will reward you with HM 05 – Flash.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Alternatively, if you don’t have Cut yet, or are somewhere further away, you can also find the Route 2 Gate by traveling right from Vermilion City and then entering the Digletts Cave on Route 11. If you travel through Digletts Cave you will come out on at the very top of Route 2.

Article continues after ad

Whatever way you approach it, you’ll need to use Cut to take down one of the trees blocking this location. So, only attempt this when you already have the HM Cut and any badges needed to use it.

In Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the following Pokemon can learn Flash:

Article continues after ad

Pikachu

Raichu

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Drowzee

Hypno

Voltorb

Electrode

Chansey

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Electabuzz

Jolteon

Porygon

Zapdos

Mewtwo

Mew

That’s just about everything you need to know to earn every HM in Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow. If you’re also diving into more current games with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, be sure to check out our guides to Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwiches, and every Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift code.