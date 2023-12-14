How to use Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC features the Synchro Machine, which lets you actively control the Pokemon in your party on the overworld.

While The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was a letdown due to a severe lack of content, the Indigo Disk DLC promises to make up for it by adding new features to enhance the Gen 9 Pokemon experience.

One of the most hyped new features in The Indigo Disk DLC is the Synchro Machine. This will allow players to view the world through the eyes of a Pokemon. The Synchro Machine lets you directly control Pokemon in your party, using them to explore the Terrarium in the Blueberry Academy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Luckily, it doesn’t take long for you to unlock the Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. All you need to do is hit the main quest and don’t waste time exploring the Blueberry Academy before unlocking it.

The Pokemon Company

How to unlock the Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC

To unlock the Synchro Machine in The Indigo Disk, simply follow the main storyline. This shouldn’t take long, as you only need to start The Indigo Disk, visit Blueberry Academy, go to the classroom on the beach, catch an Alolan form Pokemon, and take it to the teacher.

Article continues after ad

Your next task will be to go to the Central Plaza in the middle of the Terrarium. Follow the orange exclamation mark on the map and speak to a woman named Synclaire. You will then be given access to the Synchro Machine. Once you finish the two brief tutorials, you will be given the Synchro Machine.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to use the Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC

Once the Synchro Machine is finally unlocked, you can use it to control your Pokemon. Bear in mind that the Synchro Machine only works in the Terrarium. This means no synchronization in the Paldea or Kitakami regions.

Article continues after ad

To use the Synchro Machine, hold the L button, then tap the R button. If done correctly, you will take control of the lead Pokemon in your party. Once in control, you can move around with the left stick and attack enemy Pokemon with the Y button. To stop synching, press L+R together.

Once you stop synching, you will return to the protagonist’s position before you started using the Synchro Machine. Also, your Pokemon can float if you jump from an edge, similar to your mount.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Synchro Machine can also be used with up to four players, so long as you’ve formed a Union Circle together.