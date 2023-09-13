Where to find Bellsprout, Weepinbell & Victreebel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Bellsprout, Weepinbell & Victreebel are back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how to catch and evolve them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has reintroduced a variety of Pokemon that were not previously available in the base game through its DLC.

The Teal Mask includes Bellsprout and its evolutions Weepinbell and Victreebel. The Grass/Poison-type line has been part of the franchise since the beginning, debuting way back in the original games.

Here’s how to find and evolve Bellsprout.

Where to find Bellsprout in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players should be able to find a Bellsprout pretty quickly upon starting the DLC. Bellsprout can be found in various grassy areas.

These include the following:

Kitakami Road

Loyalty Plaza

Apple Hills

Mossfell Confluence

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Weepinbell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Weepinbell can also be found in grassy areas. However, it is limited to the Mossfell Confluence on the southeastern side of the map.

Where to find Victreebel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Victreebel cannot be found in the wild. Players will instead have to evolve a Weepinbell.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Bellsprout into Weepinbell and Victreebel

Bellsprout evolves into Weepinbell at level 21.

After that, Weepinbell evolves into Victreebel using a Leaf Stone. If you need one, check our guide on how to find all evolution items in Scarlet and Violet, including stones.

The Pokemon Company

That's all you need to know about evolving Bellsprout, Weepinbell & Victreebel.

