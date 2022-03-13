Can Sandshrew & Alolan Sandshrew be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Wondering if Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew can be Shiny in Pokemon Go? And if so, what do they look like? We’ve got all the answers you need right here.

The March Community Day in Pokemon Go features two headliners, Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew, which will both have boosted spawns in the wild during event hours on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Before you go Shiny hunting, it’s important to know whether or not their Shiny variations are actually available in Pokemon Go, otherwise, you could spend hours looking for them for no reason at all!

Contents

Is Shiny Sandshrew available in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Sandshrew is currently available to find in Pokemon Go. Its color scheme is quite different, as it has a green body instead of the traditional yellow one.

Advertisement

Shiny Sandshrew made its debut during the Tottori Festival event in December 2018, which means that Shiny Sandslash is also available when evolved with 50 Candy.

Is Shiny Alolan Sandshrew available in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Alolan Sandshrew is currently available to find in Pokemon Go. Its color scheme is only slightly different, with a blue underbelly instead of a yellow one.

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew made its debut during the 3rd Anniversary event in June 2019, which means Shiny Alolan Sandslash is also available when evolved with 50 Candy.

How to catch Shiny Alolan Sandshrew in Pokemon Go

Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew will be appearing more often in the wild during their Community Day on March 13, 2022, so there’s no better time to try and catch Shiny versions of both regional variants.

Advertisement

Even better, during Community Days, the chance of encountering a Shiny version of the headline Pokemon drastically increases. It’s estimated that you have a 1 in 25 chance of finding one in the wild.

Read More: Best Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

While there’s no real way to improve your chances of encountering a Shiny Sandshrew or Shiny Alolan Sandshrew beyond this, you can use Incense and Lures to increase the amount that will spawn.

Then, it’s simply a case of tapping on as many Sandshrew as you can and hoping for a Shiny one. If you tap on a normal one, don’t waste time catching it – leave the battle and continue your search.

Advertisement

That’s everything you need to know about Shiny Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew. Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide | Sierra counters | Arlo counters | Cliff counters