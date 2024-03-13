Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

During the celebrations of the World of Wonders season, Mega Venusaur will be back in Pokemon Go Mega Raids for a limited time. If you’re planning on catching one, here are the best moves to teach this mighty Pokemon in the game.

The Mega Evolution mechanic was introduced to the franchise back in 2013 with the Pokemon X & Y games. There, the discovery of the Kalos’ Mega Stones allowed these new versions to appear, and plenty of Pokemon got their Mega forms.

Eventually, all of them made it to Pokemon Go when the mechanic debuted in the game in 2020, and fans quickly became eager to get plenty of Mega Energy to trigger these special evolutions.

As part of the most iconic starters from all generations, Mega Venusaur is one of the most soughed-after Mega Pokemon in the game, and luckily for players, the Grass-type ‘mon will be back at Mega Raids for a limited time.

The mighty Mega Venusaur will be featured as a Mega Raid Boss from Thursday, March 21, 2024, until Thursday, April 4, 2024. So, if you’re planning on adding it to your roster, here are the best moves you can teach for both PvP and Raids.

Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur all moves

This dual Grass/Poison-type Pokemon has two Fast Moves and six Charged Moves available in its pool:

Mega Venusaur Fast Moves

Vine Whip (Grass/STAB)

Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Mega Venusaur Charged Moves

Petal Blizzard (Grass/STAB)

Sludge Bomb (Poison/STAB)

Solar Beam (Grass/STAB)

Frenzy Plant (Grass/STAB/Elite Charge TM)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur best PvP moveset

The best moveset players can use for Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Go’s PvP consists of Vine Whip as a Fast Move and Frenzy Plant as a Charged Move, with 17.61 damage per second and a solid 653.78 extra damage before it faints.

Vine Whip is the best Fast Attack out of the two options available due to its quick energy generation. This allows Mega Venusaur to spam the attack while gathering energy to trigger Frenzy Plant, which will eventually pressure enemies to waste their shields.

However, you can only access Frenzy Plant with an Elite Charge TM, so you need to get one beforehand.

Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur best Raid moveset

The best moveset for Mega Venusaur in Raids is the same as for PvP, with Vine Whip as a Fast Move and the insanely powerful Frenzy Plant as a Charged Move.

However, players can opt to change Frenzy Plant for Sludge Bomb, but only as a way to cover more of the enemies’ weaknesses, as Sludge Bomb is not even the best Poison-type move in the game.

By doing this, Mega Venusaur will be able to target enemies with weaknesses to both Grass and Poison types, giving it more coverage during encounters. This new combo will give the Pokemon a total damage per second of 16.08 and a total damage output of 597.2.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Venusaur’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check our other guides:

