How to get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk’s secret ending

You might have seen the credits roll for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC but you might not have seen its true conclusion. Here’s how to access the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk secret ending. Spoilers ahead.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s second DLC the Indigo Disk is out there in the hands of trainers all over the world. It’s stacked with new and returning Pokemon as well as a host of new challenges.

Those who have completed the Indigo Disk are likely hunting for Meloetta, playing around with the new Stellar-type exploring the Biomes of the Terrarium. In all that exploring, you might have missed one of the most important post-game additions.

The Indigo Disk has a secret ending that ties everything from the base game and DLCs together and gives new information on the origins of Paradox Pokemon. If you want to see it, look no further. Here’s how to get the Indigo Disk secret ending.

How to access the Indigo Disk hidden ending

To view the Indigo Disk secret ending, players will need to have caught Terapagos and rolled the credits for the DLC. Following this, you should have received a message from Briar telling you to meet her in Classroom 1-4 of the Blueberry Academy.

Briar will give you a copy of Briar’s Book and at this point, you should have everything you need. With Briar’s Book in your bag and Terapagos in your party, head to Kitakami’s Crystal Pool.

Approaching the water past the bridge will trigger the Indigo Disk’s secret ending automatically. Terapagos will use its power to rend the space-time continuum and summon a particularly important NPC.

You can engage this NPC in a conversation with multiple dialogue trees that will answer some burning questions about the lore of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. You’ll also be treated to a brand-new (though not very different) title screen for the game.

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak Just cross that bridge and head for the water.

That’s pretty much all the Indigo Disk’s secret ending has to offer. We were hoping for a snazzy new Pokemon or a free Masterball but lore hunters will certainly be pleased.

If you’re still working your way through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, check out our guides to help you get to the secret ending faster.

