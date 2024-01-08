Pokemon Red and Blue’s original pitch revealed in newly scanned images

Take a trip back to the 90s in these recently re-scanned images of the original Pokemon Red & Blue pitch, revealing the classic designs in stunning new detail.

The Pokemon franchise is a series that is bolstered by nostalgia, as many fans relive their childhood with each new game, exploring new regions in the sort of vivid landscapes only possible in imaginations back in the 90s.

Some of the original artwork by Satoshi Tajiri or Ken Sugimori is beyond iconic and can induce a wave of nostalgia over players, whenever they see how Pokemon was originally envisioned.

Well, a Pokemon historian is sharing some newly re-scanned images of the original Pocket Monster pitch from Satoshi Tajiri in 1990, and alongside being historically significant, the art itself is absolutely gorgeous. Any Pokemon fan will want to see this.

New scans showcase the original 1990 Pocket Monsters pitch

In a post shared to X by Pokemon archivist Lewtwo, they share a look at some newly scanned images dating back to the very beginning of Pokemon. While these images have been seen before, the new scans are in the highest detail to date, and they’re beautiful.

As explained by Lewtwo, the new scans come from a wiki named poke-sources and were uploaded by a user called Arceus. Most of the scans are from the book “A Man Who Created Pokemon” which details Satoshi Tajiri’s original ideas.

Pokemon fans in the comments are going wild for the discovery, with the quality of the scans alongside the age of the artwork clearly making them an important find for the community.

One comment says, “Genuinely literally a historic day for preservation imo. I remember seeing these in low res a decade ago on DYKG, it’s unreal to have these.”

Another adds, “Staryu asserting dominance over Blastoise as the superior gen 1 water pokemon” while one comment says, “not-Blastoise with ears is weird.”

It’s not clear yet if more scans will become publicly available, but in anticipation, you can follow Lewtwo in the hopes of more information as well as their work archiving Pokemon history, and be sure to check out Did You Know Gaming, where Lewtwo occasionally submits Pokemon scans.