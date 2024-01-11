Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares warning after missing Indigo Disk bonus scene

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player is helping others avoid their mistake after accidently locking themselves out of The Indigo Disk’s secret post-story cutscene.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally complete following the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC last year and the more recent launch of its epilogue.

The Teal Mask, The Indigo Disk and Mochi Mayhem all add new story content and Pokemon for players to catch, all while telling the story of new characters Carmine and Kieran. It also connects to the base game, with Mochi Madness bringing the protagonist’s Paldean friends along for the story and The Indigo Disk featuring a bonus cutscene players can access after beating the story.

However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have found that it is possible to lock yourself out of the secret ending in a pretty simple way.

Pokemon players miss secret ending because of Terapagos mistake

As shared by Reddit user Fuzzy_Help7135, the secret cutscene is actually missable – something they learned the hard way.

Those who get rid of the Legendary Terapagos, whether that’s by transferring it to Pokemon Home, trading it to someone else, or releasing it entirely, will not trigger the scene upon visiting Kitakami’s Crystal Pool.

While it’s not mandatory to have Terapagos in your party, you do need to have it in the save file to see the scene. Though it doesn’t really have any bearing on gameplay, you probably won’t want to miss it, as it features an important NPC and adds to the lore.

Fortunately, there is a fix. Getting a Terapagos, whether that’s bringing it back from Pokemon Home or via trade, will allow you to see the cutscene. It doesn’t even have to be the same Terapagos, so those who traded or released that don’t have to miss out.

It’s not clear whether this was intentional or simply a bug that the developers didn’t notice, expecting players to hold onto such a rare and important Legendary. Regardless, it’s worth keeping in mind for those who have not yet completed the game or seen the secret ending.