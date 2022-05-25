If you’ve caught or evolved a Charizard in Pokemon Go you might be wondering what its best moveset is, and whether it’s any good for the Go Battle League – here’s everything you need to know.

Charizard is a powerful Fire/Flying-type Pokemon that resembles a fire breathing dragon, it’s also the final form of Charmander, evolving from Charmeleon. While Charizard is powerful and tough to beat, it can still be taken down by experienced or equally strong enemies.

Therefore, the key to victory in battle is utilizing this Pokemon’s best moveset and avoiding opponents it’s weak against. Here’s the best moveset for Charizard to make it a champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Contents

Charizard best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon Go is Fire Spin as a Fast Move and Blast Burn as a Charged Move.

There are two other high-tier Fast Moves to choose from for Charizard, but neither of them are as good as Fire Spin. However, you can use Wing Attack or Dragon Breath if Flying or Dragon-type damage is more suitable to taking down your opponent.

Combine this with Blast Burn as a Charged Move and you’ll be able to deal some epic levels of Fire-type damage. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with the Dragon-type attack Dragon Claw for more coverage options.

All moves Charizard can learn in Pokemon Go

Charizard can learn five Fast Moves and five Charged Moves in PvP in Pokemon Go, and we’ve listed them all below:

Charizard Fast Moves

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

Ember (Fire-type)

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Wing attack (Flying-type)

Charizard Charged Moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Is Charizard any good in Pokemon Go?

Alongside Dragonite, Charizard was once considered one of the best Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go. However, Charizard is a mixed bag when it comes to Battle League. It’s a powerful Pokemon in PvP battles, but be aware of its weaknesses to Electric, Rock, and Water-type attacks.

The good news is that Charizard has quite a lot of resistances, including against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and other Fire-type Pokemon.

Charizard is only really useful in Ultra League matches, so we’d avoid using it in the Master League and there are usually better options when it comes to Great League matches.

