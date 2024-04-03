Hidden Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature you probably missed finally explained

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has asked the community to explain this hidden feature, and thankfully now we all know a little bit more about the games.

There are a lot of different things to remember in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. With hundreds of Pokemon to catch, dozens and dozens of moves, and countless permutations between the lot, it’s only natural that the odd feature might have gotten forgotten among the mayhem.

Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player u/Final-Cheesecake4320 has asked the community to explain one small feature, as in a Reddit post they ask, “Can somebody enlighten me please?” alongside an image of Tyranitar in the corner of the screen with a palm icon next to it.

Thankfully another player jumped in with an explanation, saying, “That icon means you’ve told your Pokemon to stop and stand in one place. Can’t check atm but I believe if you click the Right stick, your character whistles to stop your Pokemon or make them move again.”

It seems this incongruous icon is actually detailing a hidden part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Let’s Go feature, allowing you to send your Pocket Monster out into the world, where it can interact with items and battle other ‘mons.

While it seems that plenty of other Pokemon fans may have known the answer to the original query, the comments are having a lot more fun imagining what else it could mean. One comment says, “It means he loves fighting types.” Before later, another comment adds, “He’s hitting dat nae nae”.

One comment jokes, adding, “He’s telling you to stop, criminal scum, you’ve violated the law!” Then, another comment adds, “It means you were still talking but Tyranitar had a question and didn’t want to unmute his mic, interrupting your train of thought. Very polite guy”.

This small feature is just one part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that may have gotten lost among many others, so if you get stuck, be sure to check out our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich guide to help you on your adventures.