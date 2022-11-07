Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover: Shiny Pawniard, Shadow Mewtwo, more

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Pokemon Go has just announced the next Team Go Rocket Takeover alongside the Greedy Gluttons event, and it’s bringing Shadow Mewtwo and Shiny Pawniard along with it.

The Greedy Gluttons event is set to launch on November 9 to celebrate the launch of Guzzlord, Shiny Munchlax, and more.

During the event will be the next Team Go Rocket Takeover, and it brings Shiny Pawniard into the game for the first time as well as the return of Shadow Mewtwo.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and what Pokemon you can encounter during it.

The takeover will begin on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 12 am and will end on Thursday, November 17, at 8 pm local time.

During the Takeover, those who beat Giovanni through special research will encounter Shadow Mewtwo.

Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover event bonuses

Throughout the event, Team Go Rocket will be appearing more frequently at PokeStops as well as in balloons.

You’ll also be able to use a Charged TM to help a Shadow ‘mon forget the attack ‘Frustration.’

Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover Shadow Pokemon

Rocket Grunts & Leaders during the event will be using different Pokemon on their team. In addition to this, Team Go Rocket has turned more ‘mon into Shadow Pokemon.

Shadow Alolan Diglett

Shadow Onix

Shadow Natu

Shadow Wailmer

Shadow Golett

Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover 12km eggs

The following Pokemon will be available to hatch from 12km eggs during the event.

Larvitar*

Absol*

Skorupi*

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard*

Vullaby*

Deino*

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

That’s everything you need to know about the Team Go Rocket Takeover event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

