Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover January 2023: Shadow Registeel launch

Pokemon Go announced the next Team Go Rocket Takeover alongside the Crackling Voltage event, featuring the debut of Shadow Registeel.

Niantic recently announced the Crackling Voltage event begins on January 27, 2023. During the event, fans can expect a brand new Team Go Rocket Takeover event to begin alongside it.

This new Team Go Rocket Takeover event marks the debut of Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go and features Shadow Pokemon like Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, and Joltik.

This guide will lay out everything trainers need to know about January 2023’s Team Go Rocket Takeover event, including event dates, times, and what Pokemon players can expect to find throughout the runtime.

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the Takeover will begin on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12:00 am local time and end on Sunday, February 5, at 12:00 am local time.

During the Takeover, those who beat Giovanni through special research will encounter Shadow Registeel, which makes its Pokemon Go debut in this event.

Team Go Rocket Takeover event bonuses

Throughout the event, Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.

Players will also be able to use a Charged TM to help Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Team Go Rocket Takeover Shadow Pokemon

Rocket Grunts & Leaders will use different Pokemon on their team during the event. In addition, Team Go Rocket has turned more ‘mon into Shadow Pokemon.

Shadow Alolan Vulpix

Shadow Spoink

Shadow Blitzle

Shadow Joltik

Team Go Rocket Takeover 12km eggs

The following Pokemon will be available to hatch from 12km eggs during the event:

Larvitar*

Absol*

Skorupi*

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard*

Vullaby*

Deino*

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

That’s everything you need to know about the Team Go Rocket Takeover event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

