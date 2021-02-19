How to remove Shadow Pokemon Frustration in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players will finally be able to get the most out of Shadow Pokemon for a limited time. Here’s how you can easily remove Frustration for a few hours.

When it comes to Shadow Pokemon, they’re arguably the most powerful in the game. They pack one hell of a punch due to their attack bonus over the standard variants.

For avid collectors, however, these upgraded Pokemon come with one key disadvantage. They enter any given battle with Frustration, a useless charge attack that could lose you the fight.

While there is a way to avoid this year-round, limited-time events offer a short window to outright replace Frustration. Here’s what you need to know.

How to replace Frustration in Pokemon Go

With events coming and going every week in Pokemon Go, there’s always something new to experiment with. During the biggest events of the year, the developers reward players with one massive tweak.

Rather than Frustration being the default for Shadow Pokemon, players can instead use normal and charged Technical Machines to replace this attack. For a limited window, the current state of balance is upended as Shadow Pokemon reach their full potential.

This means you can run through your collection, powering up your strongest Pokemon by overriding the useless Frustration ability.

It does come with a slight catch, however. You’ll need to be on the ball and ready to go the moment this limited-time event appears. On Sunday, February 28, you’ll have just three hours to replace Frustration on your Shadow Pokemon. Be sure to hop in and get to work between 11 AM and 2 PM local time.

This extremely rare opportunity comes about only once or twice a year. If you truly want to overpower the competition, there’s no better way to do it than with devastating attacks from Shadow Pokemon.

For a full rundown on the upcoming Go Pokemon Day Raid, be sure to check out our complete event hub.