How to remove Shadow Pokemon Frustration in Pokemon Go

Published: 19/Feb/2021 6:11

by Brad Norton
Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players will finally be able to get the most out of Shadow Pokemon for a limited time. Here’s how you can easily remove Frustration for a few hours.

When it comes to Shadow Pokemon, they’re arguably the most powerful in the game. They pack one hell of a punch due to their attack bonus over the standard variants.

For avid collectors, however, these upgraded Pokemon come with one key disadvantage. They enter any given battle with Frustration, a useless charge attack that could lose you the fight.

While there is a way to avoid this year-round, limited-time events offer a short window to outright replace Frustration. Here’s what you need to know.

How to replace Frustration in Pokemon Go

Shadow Pokemon can grow stronger than ever with this limited-time event.

With events coming and going every week in Pokemon Go, there’s always something new to experiment with. During the biggest events of the year, the developers reward players with one massive tweak.

Rather than Frustration being the default for Shadow Pokemon, players can instead use normal and charged Technical Machines to replace this attack. For a limited window, the current state of balance is upended as Shadow Pokemon reach their full potential.

This means you can run through your collection, powering up your strongest Pokemon by overriding the useless Frustration ability.

It does come with a slight catch, however. You’ll need to be on the ball and ready to go the moment this limited-time event appears. On Sunday, February 28, you’ll have just three hours to replace Frustration on your Shadow Pokemon. Be sure to hop in and get to work between 11 AM and 2 PM local time.

Shadow Pokemon can retain their Shadow power through this event.

This extremely rare opportunity comes about only once or twice a year. If you truly want to overpower the competition, there’s no better way to do it than with devastating attacks from Shadow Pokemon. 

For a full rundown on the upcoming Go Pokemon Day Raid, be sure to check out our complete event hub.

Riot hints at new Valorant Deathmatch features: pistol-only games, more

Published: 19/Feb/2021 7:23

by Brad Norton
Valorant’s Deathmatch mode might be pretty barebones for now, but Riot are looking at shipping some major improvements across Episode 2 and beyond. More settings like pistol-only games, as well as separate queues could be on the way.

Valorant’s Deathmatch game mode has become the place to warm up before hitting the ranked queues. It’s a good way to get your eye in.

However, Riot wants the game mode to be more than just an aim trainer. The devs are exploring how to expand Deathmatch in the future to try and make the game mode a bit more interesting.

The future of Deathmatch in Valorant

Deathmatch will soon be completely different in Valorant.

In a Reddit AMA on February 18, Riot opened up on how they want the game mode to look.

While they want the mode to appeal to both casuals looking for a reprieve from ranked, as well as those looking to warm up for bigger matches, it hasn’t quite hit the mark.

In the future, the devs plan on “splitting” Deathmatch into two different modes.

One version of Deathmatch will be “focused on competing,” developer Jared ‘Darkhorse4Life’ Berbach explained. This playlist could come with all-new game mechanics. Meanwhile, the other version of Deathmatch will be “focused on warm-up and practice.”

Comment from discussion VALORANT Modes Team, AMA on Escalation and other game modes (10AM PT–11AM PT).

Unique variants could soon be on the way to Valorant Deathmatch too. From “Pistols only” to more explosive modes that allow for unlimited utility, the devs appear open to just about anything.

“I’d love for us to get to the point where players can set up stuff like this in customs,” they added. 

These changes could potentially be shipped across Episode 2. However, no firm date has been set yet, so keep your eyes peeled.