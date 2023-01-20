Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage event: Shiny Helioptile, Shiny Tapu Koko, more

The Pokemon Go Cracking Voltage event has just been announced, bringing Shiny Helioptile, Shiny Tapu Koko, and more to the mobile game.

Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event is set to end on January 23, and Niantic has already announced what is up its sleeve next.

That is the Cracking Voltage event, which is set to bring Shiny Helioptile and Shiny Tapu Koko into Pokemon Go for the first time.

Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and more.

Niantic

According to the Official Pokemon Go blog, The Crackling Voltage event will begin on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10 am and will run until Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage event Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the Crackling Voltage event:

Ekans*

Magnemite*

Grimer*

Electrike*

Stunky

Blitzle*

Ferroseed*

Heloptile*

Grubbin

Beldum*

Dedenne*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Cracking Voltage event Raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be available in raids throughout the event:

One-Star Raids:

Alolan Grimer*

Shinx*

Bronzor*

Klink*

Helioptile*

Three-Star Raids:

Venomoth

Galarian Weezing*

Jolteon

Mawile*

Five-Star Raids:

Tapu Koko*

Registeel*

Tapu Koko will be in raids from Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 am until Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10 am Local time.

Registeel will appear in raids from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10 am until Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10 am and will know the Charged Attack: Zap Cannon.

Mega Raids:

Mega Gengar*

Mega Aerodactyl*

Mega Gengar will be in raids from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10 am to Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mega Aerodactyl will be in raids from Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 am to Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage event Egg spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs during the event:

Alolan Sandshrew*

Skarmory*

Blitzle*

Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk*

Helioptile*

Dedenne*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Helioptile that is hatched from 7km eggs during the event will have higher odds of being shiny.

Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage event Field Research Task encounters

Those who complete Field Research task encounters will be able to encounter these Pokemon:

Voltorb*

Hisuian Voltorb

Plusle*

Minun*

Emolga

Helioptile*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide