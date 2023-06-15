Pokemon Go Starry Skies Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go has launched yet another way for trainers to encounter Cosmog through a Special Research quest called Starry Skies during the Solstice Horizons event. Here’s everything we know about it.

Pokemon Go’s latest event, Solstice Horizons, is finally available to trainers, and with it comes a new Special Research quest for fans to complete.

The Special Research, called Starry Skies, gives trainers the ability to encounter Cosmog for the second time ever for free, as well as a ticketed option to complete the tasks twice for a total of three encounters with Nebby.

Here’s everything we know about the Starry Skies Special Research including its daytime and nighttime branches.

Starry Skies Special Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to LeekDuck, here are all the tasks you’ll be faced with to complete the Starry Skies Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Explore 2km – Solosis Encounter

Catch 2 Psychic-type Pokemon – Abra Encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Gothita Encounter

Rewards: Wobbuffet Encounter, 5 Razz Berries, 7 Stardust

Pokemon Go trainers will then be able to choose between Daytime and Nighttime branches.

Help Research Daytime Pokemon:

Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Grass or Bug-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Explore 10km – Inkay

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Galarian Slowpoke Encounter, 15 Poke Balls, 78 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

Make 10 Curveball Throws in a row – 3,000 Stardust

Catch 50 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Metang Encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your buddy – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: Starmie Encounter, 1 Mossy Lure Module, 789 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

Hatch 5 Eggs – 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokemon – Alakazam Encounter

Earn 7,890 Stardust – 1 Star Piece

Rewards: Cosmog Encounter, 20 Ultra Balls, 7,890 Stardust

Help Research Nighttime Pokemon:

We’ll update this article once Nighttime tasks are made available.

Pokemon Go Starry Skies ticketed Special Research tasks

After completing the tasks once during the Solstice Horizons event, trainers will be able to purchase a $5 ticket from the Pokemon Go shop for a chance to complete it a second time.

Tasks and rewards for the ticketed Special Research will be the same as the free version.

That’s everything you need to know about the Starry Skies Special Research story! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

