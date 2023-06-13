Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons event: Shiny Fomantis, Cosmog, bonuses

Pokemon Go has just revealed the Solstice Horizons event which brings Shiny Fomantis, a second encounter with Cosmog, and more to the popular mobile game.

The new Pokemon Go season, Hidden Gems, launched on June 1, 2023, and its already off to a busy start with events.

Solstice Horizons is Pokemon Go’s next event which brings Shiny Fomantis into the game for the first time alongside a second encounter with Cosmog, and more.

Here’s everything else we know about it, including dates, times, and more.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, Solstice Horizons will begin on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 am and end on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons wild spawns

During the event, the wild spawns in the game will alternate between day and night. Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the day:

Ledyba*

Murkrow*

Solrock*

Drifloon*

Purrloin*

Sewaddle

Cottonee*

Petilil

Fomantis*

Hisuian Sneasel

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the night:

Oddish*

Spinarak*

Misdreavus*

Lunatone*

Stunky

Venipede*

Foongus*

Phantump

Fomantis*

Sneasel*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be available in Raids during the event:

One-Star Raids:

Sneasel*

Hisuian Sneasel

Rockruff*

Fomantis*

Three-Star Raids:

Noctowl

Espeon

Umbreon

Staraptor

Five-Star Raids:

Nihilego*

Mega Raids:

Mega Sceptile*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons Field Research task encounters

Event-themed Field Research will be available from Pokestops worldwide. Among other rewards, you might have a chance to encounter Fomantis.

Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons Event Bonuses

During the event, trainers will have access to the following Event Bonuses:

2x catch Stardust

Lunatone & Solrock will appear regardless of location

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Its always helpful to stock up on Pokeballs before a new event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge

There will be a Collection Challenge during the Solstice Horizons event, and those who complete it will receive Stardust and an encounter with Fomantis.

Pokemon Go Starry Skies Cosmog Special Research

For trainers level five and up, Pokemon Go will give you a free Special Research quest that provides an encounter with Cosmog for the second time in the game. Trainers must log in between Friday, July 16, 2023, at 10 am and Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

For $5, Pokemon Go will allow trainers to complete the tasks again for a third encounter with Cosmog.

Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons Team Go Rocket Takeover

Beginning June 21, 2023, Team Go Rocket will take over the game yet again — this time bringing Shiny Pancham into the game and Shadow Regirock into Shadow Raids for the first time.

Head over to our guide for more information.

