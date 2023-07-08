Pokemon Go Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research story is here, so we’ve got all the tasks and rewards you can unlock along the way.

Squirtle is the headliner of the latest Community Day Classic taking place in Pokemon Go on Saturday, July 9, 2023. There are boosted spawns, bonuses like 3x catch XP, and an exclusive move when you evolve a Blastoise.

There’s also a Special Research story available for players who purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. This story features loads of Squirtle-related tasks to complete and plenty of useful rewards like a Rocket Radar and a Lucky Egg.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research tasks

Special thanks to Serebii for the information about the tasks and rewards. Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20x Squirtle Candy

Catch 15 Squirtle – Squirtle encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15x Poke Ball

]Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Squirtle encounter, and 1x Incense

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Squirtle – Squirtle encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10x Pinap Berry

Evolve 3 Squirtle – 30x Squirtle Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Squirtle encounter, and 1x Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15x Great Ball

Evolve 1 Wartortle – 50x Squirtle Candy

Catch 15 Squirtle – Squirtle encounter

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Wartortle Encounter, and 1x Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2x Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – Squirtle encounter

Claim Reward! – 15x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 5500x XP, Blastoise encounter, and 3x Rare Candies

How to get the Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go

To unlock the Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research story, you can purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. This will cost $1 (£0.79) or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.

You’ll need to log in to Pokemon Go during the event to claim the Special Research story, but once you’ve done this you can complete it in your own time – even after the Community Day Classic is over.

Having said that, it will be much easier to complete this Special Research story during the event, as a lot of the tasks require you to catch and evolve Squirtle.

