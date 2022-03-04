Pokemon Go Rockruff evolutions: How to get Lycanroc Midday & Midnight forms

Rockruff has two evolutions in Pokemon Go, with the option to become Midday Lycanroc or Midnight Lycanroc, but how do you choose between the two? Let’s find out.

To celebrate the beginning of the new Season of Alola, a number of Alola region species were introduced to Pokemon Go, including Sun & Moon’s Legendary Tapu Koko as well as the Rock-type Pokemon, Rockruff.

The loveable Puppy Pokemon is quite difficult to catch by itself, as it won’t spawn in the wild, but adding both of its evolution forms, Midday Lycanroc and Midnight Lycanroc, to your Pokedex will be even harder.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to catch a Rockruff, how to evolve it into both Lycanroc forms, and whether there are any differences between the two evolutions.

Contents

How to get Rockruff in Pokemon Go

Rockruff made its debut in Pokemon Go on March 1, 2022, as part of the brand new Season of Alola. The only way to get Rockruff right now is to defeat it in a 1-Star Raid or hatch it from a 10km Egg.

Unlike most of the other Alola region Pokemon that debuted during the Welcome to Alola event, Rockruff won’t spawn in the wild, making it quite rare for a non-Legendary.

How to evolve Rockruff into Midday Lycanroc in Pokemon Go

In order to evolve Rockruff into Midday Lycanroc, you’ll need to save up 50 Candy and evolve it during the day.

You can tell if it’s considered daytime because the sky on the in-game map will be light.

How to evolve Rockruff into Midnight Lycanroc in Pokemon Go

In order to evolve Rockruff into Midnight Lycanroc, you’ll need to save up 50 Candy and evolve it during the night.

You can tell if it’s considered nighttime because the sky on the in-game map will be dark.

Midday Lycanroc vs Midnight Lycanroc: Which is better?

Both forms of Lycanroc have similar stats, and they’re both pure Rock-types, but Midnight Lycanroc is the better option if you only have enough Candy to evolve one Rockruff right now.

While it has a lower Attack stat, it makes up for this with higher Defense and Stamina stats, and a better moveset that includes the brilliant Fast Move Counter and the low-cost Charged Move Psychic Fangs.

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Neither form has much use in the Go Battle League, but Midnight Lycanroc could theoretically perform better. According to PvPoke, it ranks 204th in the Great League, while Midday Lycanroc ranks 663rd.

Is Dusk Lycanroc in Pokemon Go?

Dusk Lycanroc is not available in Pokemon Go right now, although the Dusk form is already in the game’s files, so we’d expect it to be released at some point in the future.

It could be the case that ‘dusk’ evolutions aren’t possible in the game, with another evolution method in the works, or Niantic may just want to save its debut for an upcoming event.

We’ll keep this page updated when Dusk Lycanroc is released, but for now, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

