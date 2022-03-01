Best moveset for Tapu Koko in Pokemon Go

Tapu Koko has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, so Trainers are probably wondering what the best moveset for this Legendary creature is, and whether it’s any good in PvP battles.

To celebrate the beginning of the Season of Alola, a number of Pokemon that were first discovered in the Alola region have been added to the Go roster, including Tapu Koko, which is currently appearing in 5-Star Raid Battles.

The addition of a new Legendary Pokemon is always an exciting time, but once you’ve managed to catch Tapu Koko, you’ll need to figure out the best moveset to take full advantage of its power in the Go Battle League.

Tapu Koko best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset to teach Tapu Koko depends on how you intend to use it in Pokemon Go, but for PvP Battles, we’d recommend Volt Switch as a Fast Move and Thunderbolt as a Charged Move.

Tapu Koko only has two Fast Move options, but Volt Switch beats Quick Attack in damage output and energy generation, as well as benefitting from STAB damage, so make sure you have it in your moveset.

When it comes to Charged Moves, Thunderbolt is relatively cheap and has STAB, but Brave Bird also provides valuable Flying-type coverage. If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, get them both.

All moves Tapu Koko can learn in Pokemon Go

Tapu Koko can learn two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves, covering a variety of types including Electric, Fairy, Flying, and Normal. You can see them all below:

Tapu Koko Fast Moves

Quick Attack (Normal)

Volt Switch (Electric)

Tapu Koko Charged Moves

Brave Bird (Flying)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Thunder (Electric)

Thunderbolt (Electric)

Is Tapu Koko any good in Pokemon Go?

Tapu Koko was a solid choice in Pokemon Sun & Moon, but it doesn’t translate very well to Pokemon Go, where expensive Charged Moves and low bulk mean it’s not going to be much use in the Go Battle League.

Its CP is too high to qualify for the Great League – where it actually might have stood a chance – and its Defense and Stamina stats just aren’t good enough for it to stand up in the Ultra League or Master League.

In case you were wondering, Tapu Koko doesn’t have a place as an attacker in Raids, either. There are plenty of Electric-type alternatives, such as Zekrom and Raikou, who perform much better in this role.

For now, it seems that Tapu Koko exists mostly as a Pokedex filler. This could change if it gets exclusive moves in a future event, but that seems unlikely – and it will be months away if it does ever happen.

