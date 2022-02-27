Pokemon Go Season of Alola: Gen VII Pokedex, Alolan Exeggutor, more

Niantic has officially confirmed that more Alolan Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Go with the upcoming Season of Alola event.

Players were outraged back in August 2021 when the Ultra Unlock event skipped the Sun & Moon era and added the Gen 8 Pokedex into Pokemon Go.

The time for Gen 7 to shine is finally here, though, as Pokemon Go is debuting some new ‘mon in the Season of Alola. Here’s everything we know so far.

Pokemon Go Season of Alola start date

The Season of Alola is starting on February 28, 2022, per a blog post written by Niantic.

At the time of writing, the end date is currently unknown. Previous seasons have lasted three months so it’s highly likely that it will follow the same pattern.

More information is due to be revealed on February 28 so expect news on an exact end date then. We’ll update this with more information once we know.

Which Alolan Pokemon are coming to Go?

Although we don’t know the full list just yet, the official Pokemon Go Twitter account made a series of tweets teasing some of the new additions.

Pikipek, Jangmo-o, Rockruff, and Legendary ‘mon Tapu Koko were all implied, the latter meaning the other three guardian deities are probably coming too.

🌴 Although it’s called a guardian deity, if a person or Pokémon puts it in a bad mood, it will become a malevolent deity and attack. 🌴#SeasonOfAlola pic.twitter.com/679BVzRe4P — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2022

Alolan Exeggutor spawns

While the Season of Alola isn’t in full swing yet, players can catch Alolan Exeggutor starting on February 27 in celebration of more Gen VII Pokemon coming to the game.

In a blog post from Niantic, it sounded like the ‘mon will also stick around during the event too. “If you’re lucky, you may still see some Alolan Exeggutor around after the Season begins,” it stated.

The Grass/Dragon-type isn’t a new addition, though, so many trainers will already have it in their Pokedex. Its Shiny form is also available.