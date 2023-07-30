Pokemon Go Poliwag Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Poliwag is ready to make a splash as the star of Pokemon Go’s July Community Day. Let’s dive into the exclusive Special Research story, Slippery Swirls, and uncover the tasks and rewards players can unlock during this event.

Poliwag will be front and center on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time for this month’s Community Day. During this period, expect boosted spawns for Poliwag, four-star raids featuring Poliwhirl, and many other special bonuses.

One of the main attractions, however, is the Special Research story, Slippery Swirls. To access this exclusive storyline, players can purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). This story is filled with Poliwag-related tasks to complete and valuable rewards to gather.

Here’s the full scoop on the Poliwag Community Day Special Research story in Pokemon Go.

Niantic Poliwag Community Day runs on Sunday, July 30, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time

Pokemon Go Poliwag Community Day Special Research tasks

Here are all the tasks and rewards in the Poliwag Community Day Special Research story. Special thanks to LeekDuck for providing the information regarding the tasks and rewards.

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Poliwag – Poliwag encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20x Poliwag Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Poliwag encounter, and 1x Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Poliwag – Poliwag encounter

Evolve 3 Poliwag – 30x Poliwag Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Poliwag encounter, and 1x Egg Incubator

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Poliwag – Poliwag encounter

Evolve 1 Poliwhirl – 50x Poliwag Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Poliwhirl encounter, and 1x Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! – Poliwrath encounter

Claim Reward! – 2x Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500x XP, Politoed encounter, and 3x Rare Candies

How to get the Poliwag Community Day Special Research story in Pokemon Go

To gain access to the Poliwag Community Day Special Research story, simply purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. This will cost $1 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.

Trainers will need to log into Pokemon Go during the event to claim the Special Research story. Once claimed, however, the story can be completed at any time, even after the Community Day is over.

That said, it’s typically easier to complete the Special Research during the event itself, given that many tasks involve catching and evolving Poliwag.

