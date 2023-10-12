Pokemon Go officially reveals Party Play feature coming soon

Pokemon Go has officially unveiled Party Play, a new feature that gives enhancements to the cooperative play experience.

On October 11, 2023, the official Pokemon Go Twitter/X account released a teaser image showing four trainer silhouettes with the hashtag GOStartTheParty.

This teaser led many to believe that the rumored co-op feature would finally be revealed in the coming days.

Now, Niantic has officially revealed that Party Play for Pokemon Go, which is will feature enhanced co-op features for trainers who want to play the mobile game together.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go unveils Party Play feature

On October 12, 2023 — one day after Pokemon Go released its cryptic teaser image — the game’s official Twitter/X account unveiled the Party Play feature through a short video.

Article continues after ad

The clip showed a wrapped gift slowly being unveiled through smartphone screens. Once fully revealed, trainers were treated to the full Party Play logo and the reveal that more information about the feature would be coming soon.

While official details about Party Play are still scarce, fans do have some idea of what to expect thanks to recent leaks.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In September 2023, a group of Pokemon Go dataminers discovered early information about Party Play through the 0.283.0 update.

These leaks up to four players could form up a party and play together. Additionally, it seems the number of trainers able to party up may be able to increase over time.

Article continues after ad

Trainers in a Party can share their locations and play together while taking on Raids, exploring Routes, and clearing unique Party Challenges.

Of course, this information remains unconfirmed by Niantic at the time of writing, however, given the original teaser image’s inclusion of four trainers and a Raid silhouette it seems likely this leak is fairly accurate.

Article continues after ad

Now that Pokemon Go fans know Party Play is real and coming soon, it’s only a matter of time before Niantic reveals more information about the new co-op feature.

Until then, trainers can check out our dedicated Pokemon section to stay updated on all things Pokemon Go.