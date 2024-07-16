The tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s Better Together event’s Timed Research have been revealed.

The mobile game’s Ultra Unlock: Better Together event will run from Wednesday, July 17, to Monday, July 22, 2024. For the first time, Pokemon Go players can catch the Paldean creature Tandemaus through Party Play encounters.

Besides Tandemaus’ debut, trainers can benefit from bonuses such as four times the Catch XP and double the Catch Candy.

Better Together will also feature a Timed Research quest that players can participate in to earn rewards like Tandemaus Encounters and Stardust. Keep reading for more information about the quest’s tasks.

Article continues after ad

Better Together Timed Research tasks

Niantic

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks & rewards for the Better Together Timed Research:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 30 Pokemon – Sneasel Encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks – Marowak encounter

Explore 3km – Raichu Encounter

Earn 20,000 XP – Yamask Encounter

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, Tandemaus Encounter

Step 2 of 2

Catch 30 Pokemon – Hisuian Sneasel Encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks – Alolan Marowak encounter

Explore 3km – Alolan Raichu Encounter

Earn 20,000 XP – Galarian Yamask Encounter

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, Tandemaus Encounter

How to access Better Together Timed Research

The Timed Research for this event is free and available throughout the Better Together event. You can also participate in the Grow Together Premium Timed Research during this time.

Article continues after ad

For more Pokemon Go content, check out our guides on codes for free items and all upcoming events.