Pokemon Go Groudon 100 IV explained

In Pokemon Go, the powerful legendary Pokemon Groudon can be encountered after defeating it in Raids, and players hoping to find one with perfect 100 IVs should look out for two numbers. In Pokemon Go, 100 IV Groduon has the following CP:

Normal CP – 2351

Weather-boosted CP – 2939

Pokemon Go players that defeat Groudon in Raids, and find one with either of the two CPs above, should do everything they can to catch it as this Groudon in particular has perfect stats. 100 IVs means that every individual value is as good as it can be.

Groudon is already a fantastic Pokemon for Raids and PvP, especially against some common threats like Exadrill, Dialga, or Xerneas.

In Pokemon Go, players can search for this by typing ‘4*’ into the search bar. Alternatively, if you have it unlocked click Pokemon, tap the Search bar, tap See More, then scroll down to the Perfect button.

