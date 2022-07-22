Best moveset for Dialga in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Daniel Megarry . 39 minutes ago

Dialga is one of the most powerful Legendaries in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know the best moveset to make the most of it in the Go Battle League and as an attacker in Raids.

The Sinnoh region’s Legendary dragon Dialga is known to be one of the best Pokemon in the mainline games, and that power translates well into Pokemon Go where it’s a top-tier choice for the Master League.

It’s no good having a Dialga on your team if it doesn’t have the right attacks, though, so we’ve put together the best moveset recommendations for PvP Battles, Raids, and Gyms below.

Contents

Niantic

Dialga best moveset for PvP in Pokemon Go

The best moveset to teach Dialga for the Pokemon Go Battle League is Dragon Breath as a Fast Move combined with Iron Head and Draco Meteor as its two Charged Moves.

Dragon Breath is one of the best Fast Moves in the game and lets you dish out some solid STAB damage to any Dragon-type opponents you come across, so it’s pretty much essential to have if you want Dialga to become a champion.

When it comes to Charged Moves, Iron Head is the cheapest option which makes it good for baiting shields, while Draco Meteor is a devastating attack capable of one-shotting most opponents (just watch out for the Attack self-debuff).

Dialga best moveset for PvE in Pokemon Go

Dialga is best used as a Dragon-type attacker for Raids and Gyms, so the optimal moves for this setup are Dragon Breath as a Fast Move and Draco Meteor as a Charged Move.

Dialga can also be used as a decent Steel-type attacker, although it’s not quite as effective. For this setup, you’ll want Metal Claw as a Fast Move and Iron Head as a Charged Move.

The Pokemon Company

All moves Dialga can learn in Pokemon Go

Dialga can learn two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Dialga Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Metal Claw (Steel)

Dialga Charged Moves

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Iron Head (Steel)

Thunder (Electric)

Is Dialga good in Pokemon Go?

Dialga is widely considered to be the best choice for the Master League in Pokemon Go, with a combination of brilliant stats, devastating Attack, and access to some incredibly powerful moves.

The main reason Dialga beats out other options in the Master League is because it’s a dragon that’s not weak to Dragon-type or Fairy-type moves, which are typically the major weaknesses of dragons.

Although we would usually recommend keeping Dialga’s focus on the Pokemon Go Battle League, it’s also a brilliant Dragon-type attacker in Raids and Gyms, even if Rayquaza remains slightly better.

Whatever you use it for, Dialga is one of the best Pokemon you can get in the game, so it’s always a good idea to have one in your collection.