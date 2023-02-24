Primal Groudon weaknesses & counters in Pokemon Go

Primal Groudon is one of the most powerful creatures you can battle in Pokemon Go, so it’s a good idea to brush up on its weaknesses and best counters if you want to win.

The debut of Primal Reversion in Pokemon Go is a pretty big deal, as Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are considered to be two of the strongest Pokemon of all time – and that will be reflected in the popular mobile game too.

Primal Groudon in particular is expected to be the ultimate Fire-type and Ground-type attacker for Raid Battles, so having one on your team is a very good idea.

Before you can do that, though, you’ll need to defeat multiple Primal Groudon in Raid Battles and stock up on that Primal Energy. To help you out, we’ve rounded up Primal Groudon’s weaknesses and counters below.

Primal Groudon weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Primal Groudon is a dual Ground/Fire-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Ground and Water-type attacks. Focus on Water-type attacks as these will deal 4x damage.

On the flip side, Primal Groudon is resistant to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Poison, and Steel-type attacks, so avoid using those where possible as they won’t be very effective.

Primal Groudon counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use against Primal Groudon:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Swampert Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Mega Blastoise Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados Waterfall & Aqua Tail Kyogre Waterfall & Surf Samurott Waterfall & Hydro Cannon Kingler Bubble & Crabhammer Feraligatr Waterfall & Hydro Cannon Empoleon Waterfall & Hydro Cannon Primarina Waterfall & Hydro Pump Vaporeon Water Gun & Hydro Pump

If you don’t have any of the counters listed above, simply focus on your strongest Water-type Pokemon and make sure they know Water-type attacks.

Ground-type Pokemon are decent backup options, but with an opponent this strong, you’ll want to take advantage of that 4x weakness to Water-type attacks.

Tips for defeating Primal Groudon in Pokemon Go

Using the best counters with their optimal movesets is the number one thing you can do when trying to defeat Primal Groudon, but that will only take you so far as Primal Raids are much tougher than 5-Star Raids and even Mega Raids.

In order to successfully take down Primal Groudon, we recommend teaming up with at least 12 other trainers – but the more trainers the better, as you’ll get more Primal Energy the quicker you manage to defeat Primal Groudon.

Remember that using a Mega-Evolved Pokemon will give a boost to other Pokemon of the same type in the battle, so the optimal counter to use against Primal Groudon is a Mega-Evolved Water-type Pokemon like Blastoise or Swampert.

Once you’ve defeated Primal Groudon, you’ll earn some Primal Energy and also get the chance to catch a regular Groudon. As always, use Golden Razz Berries and land Excellent Curveball Throws to increase your chances of capturing it.

That’s everything you need to know about Primal Groudon’s counters and weaknesses! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

