Pokemon Go Fur and Flames Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Fennekin Community Day event will feature a paid Special Research called Fur and Flames. Here’s everything trainer need to know about how to complete it and what rewards they’ll get.

Pokemon Go’s Community Day event for May 2023 is almost here and will focus on the Fire-type Starter from Generation 6: Fennekin.

Pokemon Go’s Community Day is a monthly event that focuses on a single Pokemon and offers players special bonuses throughout the event. Boosted wild spawns, increased Shiny chances, exclusive moves when evolved, and bonuses like extended Incense duration make Community Days very popular events for players to take part in.

This Fennekin Community Day will also offer players a paid Special Research called Fur and Flames, which players can participate in for $1. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this Special Research and the rewards you can get from completing it.

Pokemon Go Fur and Flames Special Research tasks

Niantic Pokemon Go’s upcoming Fennekin Community Day will feature a Fur and Flames Special Research event.

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokmon Go Fur and Flames Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Poke balls

Catch 15 Fennekin – Fennekin encounter

Power Up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Fennekin Candy

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Fennekin Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Fennekin – Fennekin Encounter

Evolve 3 Fennekin – 30 Fennekin Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, Fennekin Encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Fennekin – Fennekin Encounter

Evolve 1 Braixen – 50 Fennekin Candy

Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, Braixen Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Fennekin Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5,500 XP, Delphox Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

Special shoutout to Leekduck for help with this information.

How to get the Fur and Flames Special Research quest

To get access to the Fur and Flames Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

You’ll then need to log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. For reference, the Fennekin Community Day takes place on May 21, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Once you’ve claimed the Special Research quest, you’ll be able to complete it in your own time, although it will be easier to finish during the Community Day as many tasks revolve around catching Fennekin.

That’s everything trainers need to know about the Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s Fur and Flames Fennekin Community Day event! For more Pokemon Go guides and content, check out some of these:

