Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
The Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research features Poke Balls, Rare Candy, and Cyndaquil encounters as rewards.
Niantic launched the Scorching Steps event on June 21 in Pokemon Go, an event that focuses on several Fire-type Pokemon, including Slugma and Larvesta. And on the 22nd, another Fire-type will get its time to shine.
The Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic will give trainers an enhanced chance to catch and evolve the Gen II starter and get a Typhlosion with Blast Burn provided that one evolves a Quilava during the event. And, the Community Day Classic also comes with Special Research.
Here’s a look at the tasks and rewards.
How to complete Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research
Thanks to Serebii, here’s a look at the tasks for the Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research:
Step 1 of 4
- Make five Nice Throws – 15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Cyndaquil – Cyndaquil Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Cyndaquil Candy
Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Cynadquil Encounter, One Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 Cyndaquil – Quilava Encounter
- Evolve three Cynadquil – 30 Cyndaquil Candy
Rewards: 4,500XP, Cynadquil Encounter, One Star Piece
Step 3 of 4
- Make three Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Cyndaquil – Cyndaquil Encounter
- Evolve one Quilava – 50 Cynadquil Candy
Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, Quilava Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward! – Cyndaquil Encounter
- Claim Reward! – Two Silver Pinap Berry
Rewards: 5,500XP, Typhlosion Encounter, Three Rare Candy
Keep in mind that Cyndaquil will spawn more frequently during the Community Day Classic, which runs from 2:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m., local time on June 22.
How to get Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research
This Special Research challenge is optional, paid research.
Pokemon Go players can pay $1.00 USD or regional equivalency to get this challenge.
Make sure to check out what else is going on during the Scorching Steps event, plus the Timed Research challenge that accompanies it.