Pokemon Go Tynamo Community Day Timed Research tasks & rewards

Trainers taking part in the Tynamo Community Day event in Pokemon Go can look forward to a Timed Research quest to take on.

Pokemon Go’s next Community Day event focuses on the Gen 5 Electric-type Pokemon, Tynamo.

The EleFish Pokemon can evolve into Eelektrik and Eelektross. In its final evolution, Eelektross is unique in the main series games in that, thanks to the Levitate ability, it has no type of weakness.

Trainers looking forward to capturing these Electric types in Pokemon Go have the perfect opportunity thanks to Tynamo’s Community Day, and players can also take part in a Timed Research quest during the event.

Let’s review each task and the rewards trainers can earn from them.

The Pokemon Company

Tynamo Community Day Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii, we have the tasks and rewards for the Tynamo Community Day Timed Research below:

Step 1 of 1

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Unova Stone x1

Catch 5 Tynamo – Unova Stone x1

Make 5 Nice Throws – Unova Stone x1

Rewards: Unova Stone x1

How to access Tynamo Community Day Timed Research

Thankfully, the Tynamo Community Day Timed Research quest is free to all trainers who log in during the event, so each and every player can earn these free rewards.

However, as this is a Timed Research quest, you must complete your tasks and claim the rewards before they expire. Players must claim their rewards between 2 PM and 10 PM local time on July 21, 2024, or they will be lost.

For more Pokemon Go content, check out our guides on codes for free items and all upcoming events.