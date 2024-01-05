Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s January 2024 Community Day event features a Special Research quest centered around Gen 7’s Grass-type Starter, Rowlet. Here are the tasks and rewards trainers can find through the quest.

With the start of a new year, Pokemon Go is hosting yet another round of Community Day events each month. For January 2024, the star of the show is Generation 7’s Grass-type Starter, Rowlet.

During the event, trainers will be able to find plenty of Rowlet out in the wild with an increased chance of being Shiny. Additionally, those who evolve Dartrix into Decidueye during the event will be able to learn the Charged Attack move Frenzy Plant.

Finally, this Community Day event will host a paid Special Research quest called Of a Leaf. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this quest, including each task to complete and the rewards they give.

Pokemon Go Of a Leaf Special Research tasks & rewards

Find all of the tasks and rewards for the Of a Leaf Special Research below, thanks to Serebii.

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Pokeballs

Catch 15 Rowlet – Rowlet Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Rowlet Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Rowlet Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Rowlet – Rowlet Encounter

Evolve 3 Rowlet – 30 Rowlet Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, Rowlet Encounter, 1 Lure Module

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Rowlet – Dartrix Encounter

Evolve 1 Dartrix – 50 Rowlet Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Dartrix Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Rowlet Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5000 XP, Decidueye Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

How to get the Rowlet Community Day Special Research quest

To gain access to the Rowlet Community Day Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. The Rowlet Community Day takes place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

You can complete the Special Research anytime, but it will be easier to do so during the Rowlet Community Day event.

That’s everything you need to about the Rowlet Community Day Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

