Pokemon Go Bounsweet Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Bounsweet Community Day in May 2024 will come with a Special Research quest. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete it.

Pokemon Go’s next Community Day will headline Bounsweet on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Bounsweet Community Day means Pokemon Go players can encounter the ‘mon more frequently in the wild and participate in 4-star Raids featuring Steenee.

During the event, or up to five hours after, those who evolve a Steenee will receive a Tsareena who knows the Fighting-type Charged Attack High Jump Kick. Additionally, trainers can participate in the Community Day’s Special Research in exchange for rewards like Bounsweet Candy and Pinap Berries.

How to complete the A Sweet Surprise Special Research

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Bounsweet Community Day Special Research can be found below:

Step 1 of 4

Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Bounsweet – Bounsweet Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Bounsweet Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Bounsweet Encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Bounsweet – Bounsweet Encounter

Evolve three Bounsweet – x30 Bounsweet Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Bounsweet Encounter, x1 Egg Incubator

Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Bounsweet – Bounsweet Encounter

Evolve one Steenee – x50 Bounsweet Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Steenee Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward – Bounsweet Encounter

Claim Reward – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Tsareena Encounter, x3 Rare Candy

That’s everything you need to know about the Bounsweet Community Day Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:

