Pokemon Go Bounsweet Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Bounsweet Community Day Special Research tasks & rewardsThe Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go’s Bounsweet Community Day in May 2024 will come with a Special Research quest. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete it.
Pokemon Go’s next Community Day will headline Bounsweet on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Bounsweet Community Day means Pokemon Go players can encounter the ‘mon more frequently in the wild and participate in 4-star Raids featuring Steenee.
During the event, or up to five hours after, those who evolve a Steenee will receive a Tsareena who knows the Fighting-type Charged Attack High Jump Kick. Additionally, trainers can participate in the Community Day’s Special Research in exchange for rewards like Bounsweet Candy and Pinap Berries.
How to complete the A Sweet Surprise Special Research
Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Bounsweet Community Day Special Research can be found below:
Step 1 of 4
- Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Bounsweet – Bounsweet Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Bounsweet Candy
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Bounsweet Encounter, x1 Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Bounsweet – Bounsweet Encounter
- Evolve three Bounsweet – x30 Bounsweet Candy
Rewards: 4500 XP, Bounsweet Encounter, x1 Egg Incubator
Step 3 of 4
- Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Bounsweet – Bounsweet Encounter
- Evolve one Steenee – x50 Bounsweet Candy
Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Steenee Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward – x15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward – Bounsweet Encounter
- Claim Reward – x2 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 5500 XP, Tsareena Encounter, x3 Rare Candy
That's everything you need to know about the Bounsweet Community Day Special Research quest in Pokemon Go.
