Pokemon Go Tynamo Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for the Special Research available during Pokemon Go’s Tynamo Community Day have been revealed.

The next Community Day will feature the Electric-type Tynamo on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This means you will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Tynamo both in the wild or as a reward for Research tasks in Pokemon Go.

Other bonuses during the Tynamo Community Day include double the Candy for catching Pokemon and 1/4 distance for hatching Eggs in Incubators.

Besides bonuses, trainers can also participate in the event’s Special Research. Keep reading for the quest’s tasks and rewards.

How to complete the Tynamo Community Day Special Research

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Tynamo Community Day Special Research can be found below:

Step 1 of 4

Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Tynamo – Tynamo Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Tynamo Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Tynamo Encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Tynamo – Tynamo Encounter

Evolve three Tynamo – x30 Tynamo Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Tynamo Encounter, x1 Egg Incubator

Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Tynamo – Tynamo Encounter

Evolve one Eelektrik – x50 Tynamo Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Eelektrik Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward – Tynamo Encounter

Claim Reward – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Eelektross Encounter, x3 Rare Candy

How to get the Tynamo Community Day Special Research

Pokemon Go players can unlock this optional paid Special Research for $1.00 USD or the equivalent in one’s currency.

That’s everything you need to know about the Tynamo Community Day Special Research. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide on the Spotlight Hour schedule and the current Raid Bosses.