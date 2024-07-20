Pokemon Go Tynamo Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Tynamo Community Day Special Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
The tasks and rewards for the Special Research available during Pokemon Go’s Tynamo Community Day have been revealed.
The next Community Day will feature the Electric-type Tynamo on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This means you will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Tynamo both in the wild or as a reward for Research tasks in Pokemon Go.
Other bonuses during the Tynamo Community Day include double the Candy for catching Pokemon and 1/4 distance for hatching Eggs in Incubators.
Besides bonuses, trainers can also participate in the event’s Special Research. Keep reading for the quest’s tasks and rewards.
How to complete the Tynamo Community Day Special Research
Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Tynamo Community Day Special Research can be found below:
Step 1 of 4
- Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Tynamo – Tynamo Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Tynamo Candy
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Tynamo Encounter, x1 Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Tynamo – Tynamo Encounter
- Evolve three Tynamo – x30 Tynamo Candy
Rewards: 4500 XP, Tynamo Encounter, x1 Egg Incubator
Step 3 of 4
- Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Tynamo – Tynamo Encounter
- Evolve one Eelektrik – x50 Tynamo Candy
Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Eelektrik Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward – x15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward – Tynamo Encounter
- Claim Reward – x2 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 5500 XP, Eelektross Encounter, x3 Rare Candy
How to get the Tynamo Community Day Special Research
Pokemon Go players can unlock this optional paid Special Research for $1.00 USD or the equivalent in one’s currency.
That’s everything you need to know about the Tynamo Community Day Special Research. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide on the Spotlight Hour schedule and the current Raid Bosses.