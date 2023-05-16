Pokemon Go Community Day dates confirmed for June, July & August 2023

If you’re a fan of Pokemon Go’s Community Days, it’s time to mark your calendar, as Niantic has announced some important dates for June, July, and August.

Community Days are some of the most popular events in Pokemon Go, putting the focus on a single Pokemon for three hours with boosted Shiny rates, bonuses, and an exclusive move when evolved.

With the current Season of Rising Heroes scheduled to finish at the end of May, many fans are turning their attention to what’s up next – and Niantic has just provided a first glimpse of what’s to come.

In an official blog post, the dates for June, July, and August’s Community Day events were confirmed. There’s also a bonus Community Day Classic event scheduled for the end of July.

Here are the Community Day dates that have been announced:

Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Community Day

– Community Day Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Community Day Classic

– Community Day Classic Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Community Day

– Community Day Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Community Day

The headliners for these Community Days haven’t been confirmed yet, although that’s to be expected as Niantic rarely announces this information until a few weeks before each event.

Dates for two upcoming in-game events have also been confirmed: June 3, 2023, and July 22, 2023. Then it will be time for Pokemon Go Fest’s global event from August 26 to August 27, 2023.

Before all of those events roll around, though, the previously announced Fennekin Community Day will be taking place on Sunday, May 21, 2023. You can find out more about that with our Community Day guide.