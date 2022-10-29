Pokemon Go fans “genuinely” impressed and surprised by Zorua encounters

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Despite a rocky launch, Pokemon Go players have been enjoying Zorua’s surprise debut, with many impressed at the Pokemon’s implementation.

Pokemon Go players were ready to snag Zorua during its debut in the recent Shuppet Spotlight Hour event. However, some frustrating bugs led to a cancellation of the Pokemon’s appearance in most time zones. While fans worried it wouldn’t make it back in time for the Halloween 2022 event, a recent update has fixed Zorua’s initial introduction – and fans are loving it.

Zorua’s addition in Pokemon Go mirrors its tricky reputation in the mainline series, as it will take the shape of whatever Buddy Pokemon trainers have equipped.

Zorua has now been available for a couple of days, and players have been “genuinely” impressed with the Tricky Fox Pokemon’s implementation.

Pokemon Go fans are loving Zorua

A post from Pokemon Go content creator ProPlanty gained traction on Twitter after he noted the game’s Zorua mechanic was “genuinely a treat.”

The tweet showed off four different Zorua encounters disguised as rare shiny Pokemon.

According to some players, walking around outside and finding Zorua disguised as different shiny Pokemon has been delightful and surprising. “I keep seeing the sparkles it’s so much fun seeing especially the buddy badge,” said user EmTheSiren.

Another player said they’d “never had this much fun going outside before,” and that while the Zorua may not be real shiny encounters “the fact they sparkle really feels good to catch them still…”

Of course, that means players are also able to post their shiny Legendary Pokemon “encounters” on social media and fool unsuspecting players, not unlike Zorua itself.

However, eagle-eyed trainers can spot fake shiny posts in a few different ways, such as wild Zorua wearing a Buddy Badge if your partner has one equipped.

While some Pokemon Go fans have found issues with recent updates like Elite Raids and Fashion Week, it seems Niantic has done a good job with the Zorua debut fix. It is still frustrating that the original event hype led to a cancellation, but it is wonderful to see the sneaky Dark-type Pokemon causing mischief in time for the spooky holiday festivities.